13-year-old boy dies, 2 other kids in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Stevens

The kids were found unresponsive in the water at Davies Beach. The park was closed while police investigated

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A 13-year-old boy has died, and a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl are in critical condition after they were found unresponsive in the water at Davies Beach in Lake Stevens Sunday, according to the Lake Stevens Police Department (LSPD).

Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR) responded to the park at 5:43 p.m. Sunday.

Bystanders pulled the 12-year-old and the 15-year-old from the water and began performing CPR, according to SRFR. The 13-year-old's body was recovered by divers from a swimming area roughly 10 feet deep.

All three of the victims were taken to Providence Medical Center where the 13-year-old was pronounced dead. The 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were not wearing life jackets at the time, SRFR said.

Authorities said they don't believe the three juveniles are related, but they did arrive at the beach together.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for most of western Washington this weekend as the area experiences its first stretch of hot weather this year. During hot weather, cold water in lakes and rivers can be especially dangerous for swimmers.

On Saturday, a 4-year-old drowned at Silver Lake in Everett and a 20-year-old swimmer went missing and was presumed drowned at Green River Gorge.

The LSPD closed off the park while officers are investigated.