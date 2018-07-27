Oregon Humane Society is overflowing with cats and kittens. Nearly 200 cats are currently at the shelter, keeping the humane society from freely accepting new pets. So they're slashing prices.

You can adopt a new feline friend for half price right meow.

Prices for cats and kittens usually are $150 or less, but prices now top out at $75.

The shelter said it hopes adopters will consider bringing home more than one new friend.

"The half price adoption fees make it easier to bring home two kittens which can be helpful for their socialization and they’ll have someone to play with anytime" OHS said in a press release.

Adoption fees include vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip and one month of pet insurance for Oregon residents.

OHS also runs an ongoing special for people over 60. On Tuesdays, seniors can adopt selected cats and dogs, as well as any cat older than 6 or dog older than 7, for free.

How to adopt a pet at OHS

