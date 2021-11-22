Police sergeant and suspect shot in Clackamas County

There is an active investigation in the area of SE Causey Avenue between SE Stevens Road and SE Monterey Avenue.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says a Gladstone Police sergeant and a suspect were shot during an incident in Happy Valley Monday night.

Both the sergeant and suspect are being treated at local hospitals and are expected to survive.

The investigation has led to a heavy police presence in the area of SE Causey Avenue between SE Stevens Road and SE Monterey Avenue, north of Eagle Landing Golf Course.

The sheriff's office has asked people to avoid the area, saying it is still an active crime scene.

Deputies say they anticipate law enforcement to be on the scene through the night.

