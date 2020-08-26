ACLU sues over federal response to Portland protests

The plaintiffs include military veterans, a college professor and a man who alleges he was snatched off the street by federal agents who failed to identify themselve

PORTLAND, Ore — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the legality of the actions taken by U.S. agents sent by President Donald Trump to subdue protests in Portland.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of eight people who were injured by federal agents during weeks of demonstrations and on behalf of two groups that organized protesters since George Floyd's death in May.