NEWBERG, Ore. – A 6-year-old girl is in fair condition at a local hospital after she fell off a float and was run over by a flatbed trailer during a parade in Newberg on Saturday morning, police said.

According to a Facebook post from her parents, Eden Sainton's initial scans showed a punctured lung, fractured skull, and minor brain bleed. A neurosurgeon later cleared her of all. She didn't even have a broken bone.

A spokesperson at Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel told KGW on Monday morning that Eden is in fair condition.

"She's not out of the woods yet," wrote her father, Justin Sainton. "But she's going to be okay. We're so thankful to the Lord for protecting her - we believe it is an absolute miracle that she is alive."

Eden accidentally fell while riding a float at the Old Fashioned Festival Parade on 2nd Street, according to Newberg-Dundee police. The fall occurred shortly before 11 a.m.

She was immediately attended to by medics before being flown to Randall Children's Hospital.

PHOTOS: Girl survives after falling off float, being run over at Newberg parade

Photos: Girl survives after falling off float, being run over at Newberg parade

© 2018 KGW