'About a dozen' people allegedly robbed, vandalized SW Portland outdoor kitchen

The alleged victim told police he was working in the kitchen early Saturday morning when he was robbed by a group of about a dozen people.

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland police are investigating an early Saturday morning armed robbery at an outdoor kitchen in downtown.

A man said he was working in the outdoor kitchen on Southwest Third Avenue near Southwest Salmon Street when he was robbed by "about a dozen suspects" around 2:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

Officers who responded found the kitchen heavily damaged. The alleged victim said one of the robbers was armed with a shotgun, and that some of his cooking equipment was stolen or vandalized.

The group also vandalized the victim's car, which was parked near the kitchen's canopy. The car was left with multiple shattered windows.

Police said the robbers left the scene in multiple vehicles. No descriptions were immediately available.