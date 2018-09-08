A man was assaulted late Thursday morning by a protester who was part of a group camped outside Portland City Hall, according to police.

The man had a significant wound on his left eye, and was bleeding from the above eye. He was taken away by ambulance.

Police say this man was assaulted by an Abolish ICE protester on Aug. 9, 2018.

Portland police said the protester ran away but was arrested on West Burnside. The suspect has not been identified.

Protesters claim the man had harassed them two days in a row. They said he tried to hit them with his cane and threw coffee on them on Wednesday. Police said they did not receive reports of the alleged harassment.

Police talk with Abolish ICE protesters outside Portland City Hall on Aug. 9, 2018

The protesters were calling for the city to cut its ties with the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency.

Officers warned the protesters they were blocking a high pedestrian zone before the assault, police told KGW’s Maggie Vespa. Protesters cleared the sidewalk after the assault.

The assault comes protesters calling for police reform disrupted a Portland City Council meeting. Two people were arrested for trespassing and City Hall security guards were reportedly assaulted.

