PORTLAND, Ore. — Spotty Monday showers give way to another round of steady, soaking rain just in time for Tuesday's morning commute. By the time this next weather system rolls out later this week, we may tally another inch, or more, at PDX.

September is turning out to be pretty wet. We set a record daily rainfall at PDX yesterday, with .78 inches in the rain gauge for the day, which bring this month's total to 1.80 inches and counting. It doesn't sound like a lot but the average rainfall for the entire month of September is 1.47 inches.

Long range models show us drying out, and warming up a little bit for the last week to 10 days of the month, so if that holds, we won't necessarily be challenging any monthly rainfall records.

September 2013 still holds the top honor with a record 5.62 inches for the month at PDX, nearly half of that coming in one weekend storm over the 28th and 29th.

Note: The attached video shows Futurecast, the hour-by-hour breakdown of rainfall across the region, along with possible rainfall amounts. The heaviest rain will target the Coast Range but much of the Valley could see another an inch by Thursday evening.

