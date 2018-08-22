This Olympia, Washington liquor store has a private gun club in back – “We don’t think there’s anything like this in the country,” says Andy Thielen, co-owner of the store and the Glacier Gun Club. Rules prohibit alcohol in the gun range and anyone wanting to shoot cannot have consumed alcohol over the past eight hours.
A 6.2 earthquake strikes off the Southern Oregon coast – The National Weather Service says there's no tsunami threat after the quake hit about 2:30 a.m., 165 miles from Reedsport. At least 15 people reported feeling the six mile deep quake, as far away as Salem, Portland and Lake Oswego.
Hillsboro couple loses $20K in 'get rich scheme' – Sellers Playbook lured customers into buying its business coaching services by claiming they'd earn thousands of dollars per month selling products on Amazon. “I’m extremely frustrated. We put in $20,000 and got zero. We got zero from Sellers Playbook," Jason Salamah told KGW.