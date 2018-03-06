FAIRVIEW, Ore. – An 8-year-old boy was pulled from the water at a Fairview Park late Saturday afternoon and taken to a hospital.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was rescued by his father from a swim area at Blue Lake Regional Park shortly before 5 p.m.

A nurse, who happened to be at the park, began to perform CPR on the boy. He was not breathing, his heart was not beating and he was unconscious, the sheriff' office said.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said it was a chaotic scene and terrifying to watch.

"It was scary," she said. "A lot of people were just everywhere looking, watching. They were concerned for the little boy. Other than that, I just hope that he's OK."

The nurse performed CPR on the boy for about 10 minutes. Gresham Fire Captain Jeff Ingram said the woman's actions may have saved the child's life.

"Kudos to her, great job by her," said Ingram.

"She was a true hero," the witness said.

The boy started breathing again and his heart began beating again. But he did not regain consciousness, deputies said.

As of Saturday night, deputies said the boy was still alive.

