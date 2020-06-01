PORTLAND, Ore. — The shape of religion is changing in the Methodist community. Church leaders from around the world are proposing a plan to spit the Methodist faith over disagreements about gay marriage and LGBTQ clergy.

The plan is to separate, creating a new traditional branch, one opposed to same-sex marriage, while the United Methodist Church will align with a more progressive view.

Parishioners came together for Sunday service at Southwest Portland's First United Methodist Church and found their denomination at a crossroads.

A proposal to resolve a decades-long dispute over gay marriage and gay clergy would create a new conservative denomination, splitting from the church.

"There's always sadness when a body chooses to exit from a church. Personally, I'm not convinced it will be a large body exiting," Senior Pastor Donna Pritchard said.

The topic is under a spotlight worldwide and Portland is no exception.

First United is known for their inclusivity and Pastor Pritchard is an advocate of that message.

"We will not change who we are," she said. "I have been saying that and the congregation has been saying that and affirming that all along, that we will continue to be open to all persons."

This is not a new issue in the United Methodist Church (UMC). Members of the 13-million-person denomination have been at odds for years.

The rift over LGBTQ inclusion grew even wider in February 2019 when the church rejected a move to ease the faith's ban on same-sex marriage and LGBTA clergy. However, people like Pritchard vowed to continue to the fight.

Now, almost a year later there is new proposal called a “Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace Through Separation."

Under the proposal traditional Methodists, those who are opposed to gay marriage and clergy, will form a new denomination while retaining their assets. The new denomination will also receive an extra $25 million from UMC over the next four years.

Additionally, a total sum of $2 million will be set aside by the UMC for payment to potential additional Methodist denominations.

There is also a moratorium in the proposal that took affect Jan. 1, 2020. It states that all administrative or judicial processes addressing restrictions in the Book of Discipline related to self-avowed, practicing homosexuals or same-sex weddings shall be held in abeyance. Clergy remain in good standing while such complaints are in abeyance.

That language means that punishment for clergy members who are homosexual or who have performed gay marriages were dismissed at the start of the new year.

A final vote on this is expected in May.

"It’s been a long time in the making. I've lived my whole life with this unrest, unease in the United Methodist Church," First United Methodist Church parishioner Paul Nickell said.

Nickell is a third-generation member of the UMC and a long-time congregant of First United. He married his partner in their cathedral about six years ago.

He said he has seen many friends leave the church over the years, feeling let down by their religion because of their sexuality. Now, he says he is glad he stayed strong in his faith.

"We're very much a part of the congregation," he said.

A man of faith, but also of struggle in that journey. As a gay teen, preparing to come out at age 17, he remembers when the church changed its language, denouncing homosexuality.

Now, this new proposal gives him a sense of closure.

"I've lived my entire adult life, I'm almost 65, and we're getting to the other part of the bookend where we're finally closing the door on this discussion," Nickell said.

While Pastor Pritchard said most traditional Methodists are in Africa, the Philippines, and southeastern U.S., there are churches in Oregon that may share the traditionalists values.

KGW reached out to other Methodist churches around the area. Many stand alongside First United in their message of LGBTQ inclusion.

“Christ United Methodist Church will continue to love and affirm our LGBTQ neighbors and siblings, as we move into this year. We have already taken a stand to be a community of welcome and inclusion, despite the current language in our Book of Discipline. I acknowledged the news covered this week in our morning worship, knowing that there are still a lot of steps between today and an actual split, and that whatever happens, our local church will continue to be light in our community, proclaiming Christ's love and God's welcome for all people," Pastor Ric Shewell at Christ UMC in Cedar Mill said.

"We're open to following a pathway that expresses the fullest inclusive love of God that is possible. No more harm. If that means saying good bye to our Traditionlist friends, I'll let them know that I'll still be here with my LGBTQIA friends," Reverend Anna Cho of Epworth United Methodist Church in Portland said.

Now everyone is looking ahead to that historic decision in May. Pritchard believes it will pass. She hopes that leads to way to continue to move forward and restructure their denomination.

“My hope would be that if we allow each other some space at this time, there will be an opportunity to come back together at some point,” Pritchard said.

