How 'A Kids Book About War' went from concept to published in days

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland children’s media company A Kids Company About released a free book download called “A Kids Book About War” to help families talk about what children are seeing on the news and the questions they have.
The book, which was written and produced in less than a week, is authored by journalist Sarah Jones, an Emmy-award winner who has reported from conflict zones for outlets including Al-Jazeera, BBC World Service and CNN. The digital book is free and people can make a donation with 100% of proceeds going to Unicef, War Child and Doctors Without Borders.
Jones connected with the company after CEO Jelani Memory put a call out on Twitter on who should author such a book.
“Sarah has all kinds of experience reporting from conflict and crisis zones, often interviewing families and kids. We knew that she would give the book a well-rounded perspective on the topic, and it was clear she had to be the one to write the book,” he said.
A Kids Company About specializes in producing media for children that takes on hard and important topics. It started with books and has grown to include podcasts and videos. In March 2020 the company put out another free digital book that was focused on Covid-19 and was written by a social epidemiologist and assistant scientist in the Applied Population Laboratory at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
