How 'A Kids Book About War' went from concept to published in days

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland children’s media company A Kids Company About released a free book download called “A Kids Book About War” to help families talk about what children are seeing on the news and the questions they have.

The book, which was written and produced in less than a week, is authored by journalist Sarah Jones, an Emmy-award winner who has reported from conflict zones for outlets including Al-Jazeera, BBC World Service and CNN. The digital book is free and people can make a donation with 100% of proceeds going to Unicef, War Child and Doctors Without Borders.

Jones connected with the company after CEO Jelani Memory put a call out on Twitter on who should author such a book.