CORNELIUS, Ore. — A man rescued a 60-year-old woman from a house fire on Friday, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.

“When I got here all I could see was flames coming out of the window,” DJ McKeever said.



DJ McKeever and his friend Andrea happened to drive by this house in the 900 block of South Beech Street in Cornelius as it started to burn.



It was just after 2:00 p.m.



“It was just right place right time,” Andrea said.



Andrea pulled over and called 911 while DJ jumped out of the car and followed his gut.



“I ran to the door and kicked the door in and yelled is anyone in the house,” DJ said. “It was pitch black in there. There was nothing but smoke everywhere. All I heard her say was I’m over here, I’m over here. So, I grabbed her and wheeled her out of there.”



The woman was home alone and worried about her cat, so DJ went back to rescue it, too, firefighters said.

“She’s happy that we got her cat,” he said.



“So proud of him - there's a reason we drove by that house right here right now,” Andrea said.



“A hero,” Matt Johnston with Cornelius Fire said. “He's a hero to us. He saved the resident's life.”



Johnston said they don't recommend people to run into burning structures. But he appreciates DJ’s heroics.



“Saving a life is not worth risking your own life, unfortunately,” Johnston said. “But do what you need to do to get the job done and even calling 911.”



Johnston said the fire started in the front corner of the house just feet from where the woman was. Had the woman not been rescued in time there could have been worse or even deadly.

DJ doesn't want to take too much credit.



“I just expect anyone else would have done the same thing if they would have saw it,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed to be electrical related, firefighters said.

The woman was not injured and is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.



