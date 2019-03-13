PORTLAND, Ore. — College counselors and those who help teens get into college say the story so many people are talking about, is outrageous.

50 parents, some of them wealthy celebrities, school officials, and others are facing charges for allegedly using bribes to get their kids into top-tier schools. Investigators say SAT scores were doctored, as were athletic records. Investigators say it’s the biggest college admissions scam they’ve ever handled.

RELATED: Fake disabilities and millions in bribes: How prosecutors say a college admissions scheme worked

Julia Surtshin runs College Ahead, just outside of Portland. She’s an independent college counselor who is also a Certified Educational Planner. When she heard the news, like so many others, she was shocked and saddened.

“It’s apparent that many of the students, or at least some of them, didn’t know what their parents were doing. I can’t even imagine how those kids, how those teens, might feel,” said Surtshin.

Surtshin says the man who has pleaded guilty to playing a central role in the scandal, William Singer, ran a college prep business and is giving others in the profession a bad rap.

“Rather than lumping everybody together, I think it’s important to make that distinction that the vast majority who do this kind of work are professional,” she said.

Surtshin is concerned about the parents and teens who are working hard to get a positive college admission letter.

“This is already a pressure cooker of a transition for families and I’m really concerned about families who feel even more stress about this,” said Surtshin.

She said to her, parents shouldn’t necessarily be thinking about this or that “elite” school. What’s more important is how young adults choose to apply themselves while at the school they attend.

“These parents were clearly doing their kids, their teens, a disservice because even if those students got into those schools, the question is are those schools a good fit for those teens,” Surtshin said.

“This whole scandal just demonstrates how little confidence these parents had in their own kids.”

Surtshin believes people and the world of college admissions need to take a look at what factors contribute to parents feeling such desperation.