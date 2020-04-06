KGW Special Report: A community conversation on black history and change

KGW Anchor Nina Mehlhaf will be joined by Marcus Mundy, Executive Director Coalition Communities of Color, and Dr. Shirley Jackson, PSU Professor of Black Studies.

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW aired a special report Thursday morning preceding national coverage of the memorial for George Floyd.

On Wednesday night, for the sixth day in a row, protesters held marches and gatherings across Portland to honor Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, and to protest against racism and police brutality.

KGW Anchor Nina Mehlhaf was joined by Marcus Mundy, Executive Director of the Coalition of Communities of Color, and Dr. Shirley Jackson, Professor of Black Studies at Portland State University.