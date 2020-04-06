x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

local

KGW Special Report: A community conversation on black history and change

KGW Anchor Nina Mehlhaf will be joined by Marcus Mundy, Executive Director Coalition Communities of Color, and Dr. Shirley Jackson, PSU Professor of Black Studies.
Credit: KGW
Thousands of protesters gathered at Southeast Portland's Revolution Hall and marched across the Morrison Bridge to Waterfront Park on Day 6 of Portland protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW aired a special report Thursday morning preceding national coverage of the memorial for George Floyd.

On Wednesday night, for the sixth day in a row, protesters held marches and gatherings across Portland to honor Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, and to protest against racism and police brutality. 

KGW Anchor Nina Mehlhaf was joined by Marcus Mundy, Executive Director of the Coalition of Communities of Color, and Dr. Shirley Jackson, Professor of Black Studies at Portland State University.

They discussed the protests following Floyd’s death and solutions moving forward.

Watch the full conversation

RELATED: Portland protests: Thousands march across Morrison Bridge, gather at Justice Center

RELATED: Gov. Kate Brown orders all state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of George Floyd