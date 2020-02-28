BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 99-year-old Beaverton man who served in WWII received some well-deserved recognition on Thursday.

Father Vincent Cunniff spent time as an Air Force honor guard and was awarded several medals for his service, including the "Distinguished Flying Cross", a military decoration given to any officer or enlisted member of the United States Armed Forces who distinguishes himself or herself in support of operations by "heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in an aerial flight, subsequent to November 11, 1918."

Susan Blake, Cunniff's niece, received the awards and decorations on Cunniff's behalf. Her uncle was a bombardier in the European theater with the Army Air Corps during World War II. In addition to the Distinguished Flying Cross, Cunniff's awards included the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters, EAMECM Medal with Bronze Stars, WWII Victory Medal, and Honorable Service Lapel Button.

Father Cunniff is now living in a care facility in Beaverton.

