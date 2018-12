WASHINGTON — Century Link is experiencing a nationwide outage affecting 911 call centers across Washington State.

Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency announced the outage a little after 8:30 p.m. after some residents were not able to reach the center.

Residents can contact the center for any emergency by calling 360-693-3111, 311 or text 911.

In Cowlitz County, residents unable to reach 911 are asked to call 360-577-3098.