MILL CITY, Ore. — A 9-year-old was life-flighted to a Portland hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash on Highway 22 about five miles west of Mill City.

The crash happened about 7:35 p.m. Monday.

Brandy Doudna, 42, of Mill City, was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot east on Highway 22 when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer, police said. She hit the guardrail, after which her car came to a stop in the middle of the road.

Doudna tried but couldn't get the car to move. As she and other occupants of the Pilot were getting out, a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 21-year-old Kitaira Harvey of Bend, crashed into the Pilot.

A 9-year-old getting out of the Pilot was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. The child was taken to a local hospital and then life-flighted to a Portland hospital.

No other occupants were taken to the hospital.