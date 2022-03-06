9-year-old girl attacked by cougar back home from hospital, family says

Lily Kryzhanivskyy is home after a cougar attack at a campground near Fruitland left her in a coma.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Lily Kryzhanivskyy, the nine-year-old girl who was attacked by a cougar at a campground near Fruitland last weekend, is home from the hospital.

Since the attack, Lily had been steadily recovering at the hospital and a GoFundMe set up for her raised more than $96,000.

Lily was attacked on Saturday, May 28 around 11 a.m. at a kids camp near Fruitland, Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said prior to the attack, Lily was playing hide-and-seek in the woods with two other children. When Lily jumped out to surprise her friends, the cougar suddenly attacked.

Many people, including Washington Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Tyler Bahrenburg, praised Lily for her toughness and spirit through her recovery.