HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Nine children went to the hospital after a Hood River County School District bus driver crashed into a ditch on Wednesday morning.

The bus was southbound on Highway 281 when the driver drove into the ditch at around 10:15 a.m., according to Oregon State Police. The bus then hit an embankment, which directed the bus back onto the road, OSP said.

Buses were on snow routes and school started two hours late Wednesday morning due to winter weather conditions.

The bus was still drivable, so the driver took the children to an area middle school, according to OSP.

After getting to school, nine children complained of pain and were taken to hospitals. Their injuries were minor, OSP said.

An investigation is ongoing.

