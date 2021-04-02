8 things to do this weekend

From virtual cabarets to drinking cider in the peace of your own home, there is plenty to do safely this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — We know that it's difficult to find things to do while also being safe in the midst of a pandemic, so we did the hard work for you. Here are 8 things that you can do this weekend:

Pop-up art exhibit for Black History Month in Old Town

Weekends in February

Featuring artist Latoya Lovely, the gallery, 'To See My Face, To Hear My Voice,' is set up in the space next to Laundry PDX at 140 NW 4th Avenue. The hope is that not only will the pop-up gallery showcase Black creators’ work but create foot traffic in Old Town which has suffered a decline in tourism and foot traffic, like most places, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can check the gallery out beginning Feb. 4 and every weekend through February.

The Polar Plunge has gone virtual

All month long

Participate in this year’s virtual Polar Plunge to support the Special Olympics Oregon. There is a virtual Scavenger Hunt beginning on Feb. 9 and events all throughout the month. You can find more information on how to participate here.

Portland Winter Light (non)Festival

Feb. 5 & 6, Feb. 12 & 13

Instead of having a bunch of people gather at the Waterfront, this year the Portland Winter Light Festival is a non-festival. It has partnered with people and businesses to set up displays across the city. You can visit its website and download the map. It asks that all participants wear masks and observe social distancing measures. The non-festival is an all-ages, citywide experience.

Rose City Rollers Lloyd Center Skate Pop-Up

Feb. 6 & 7: 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Portland’s Rose City Rollers are holding a Lloyd Center Skate Pop-Up event every Saturday and Sunday throughout February. With two different time slots and 50 available spots per slot, tickets cost between $10 and $20 depending on whether you have your own gear or if you are just walking with a kiddo. You can purchase tickets here.

All attendees must wear masks and observe social distancing. More information can be found here.

Paint a skull

Feb. 5: 4-7 p.m.

Like an edgier Painting with a Twist (minus the booze), learn how to paint a skull with acrylic paints with artist Krystlesaurus in the Vancouver Art Space. The event is from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.

Tickets cost $48 per attendee and the class is limited to six people. All materials are provided, including paints and the 12x12 canvas. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Cider Summit CiderCon Festival To-Go

Feb. 6: 6-8 p.m.

Cidercraft Magazine has had to pivot its CiderCon festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it has crafted two to-go tasting kits. Delivery is available for the Portland/Vancouver area for an $8 fee on top of the base cost of the kits. As part of your purchase, there will be a virtual event on Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. where cidermakers will be sharing tasting notes and, “maybe even a little entertainment.” There will also be live music performed and for anyone who cannot attend the live stream, it will be available the following week via YouTube.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Cidercraft’s website.

Sinferno Cabaret goes virtual

The longest-running cabaret show on the West Coast has gone virtual. You can still enjoy the fire-dancing, DJs and debauchery, according to its website, through a virtual show. The tickets are $5 and anyone 18 and up is permitted to join. Support your local entertainers from the comfort of your home.

Purchase tickets for a drive-in Valentine’s Day dinner and movie at Washington Square Mall

Feb.12, 13 & 14

This event isn’t happening for a week yet but it made the coveted ‘8 Things’ list because we want to make sure you have time to purchase tickets for the event, which you can do here.