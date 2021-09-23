8 things to do this weekend | Sept. 24 - 26

No plans this weekend? We could change that for you!

PORTLAND, Ore. — The weekend is nearing but don’t worry! We have compiled a list of eight awesome (in our opinion) events you can fill your weekend with.



1. Celebrating Hispanic Roots Tasting

It is Hispanic Heritage Month and to celebrate, you can sip on some wine and donate to a great cause. A small group of Oregon Hispanic winemakers are coming together to celebrate. Featured Hispanic-owned wineries include Alumbra Cellars, Atticus Wine, Beacon Hill Winery & Vineyard, Cramoisi Vineyard, Parra Wine Co. and Valcan Cellars.

Each of the wineries listed will be offering special wine selections and 10% of ticket and bottle sales will be donated to nonprofit Adelante Mujeres' Empresas Small Business Development program, which teaches and supports small business owners.

2. Museum of Mystery Family Halloween Event

Our beloved local quirky artist Mike Bennett has created an entire zoo for the cryptids that once took up residence in his front yard. Bennett’s Crypto-Zoo features a cryptid for every letter of the alphabet through a winding maze with a riddle throughout. If you solve the puzzle, there’s a prize at the end!

It’s located at 7410 N. Chicago Avenue in Portland (The old St. Johns Bank of America building) and is open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.!





3. GeekCraft Expo

Advertised as a mall for geeks (sign me up!), all the items for sale are handmade geek stuff that is not mass-produced. You can find some great gifts for the nerd in your life or check stuff out for yourself! It’s at the Oregon Convention Center on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Hall D.

4. “My Pronouns Are…” Button Making Workshop

This is a free workshop on Saturday, Sept. 25, to help you wear your pronouns with pride. It’s for all ages and will teach students how to make buttons, different techniques for making them and how to make a monoprint.

5. Portland Tattoo Arts Convention

Looking to get tatted this weekend? Lucky for you, this weekend at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum will be the world’s largest tattoo convention tour. A ton of local, national and international tattoo artists will be in attendance. But maybe permanent ink isn’t for you? That’s alright, there’s shopping for clothes and jewelry to be done and some sideshow entertainment events (like live human suspension if that’s your thing, but don’t google that if you’re squeamish).

6. Jazz and shop



Enjoy Swing & Standards Jazz Band with special guests while you shop at a local farmer’s market. Honestly, who could ask for a more cultured and relaxing time? The concert is free from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. It’s located at the Hillsdale Food Park at 6238 S Capitol Highway.

7. Spirit of Halloweentown

All things spooky are back in swing in St. Helens! You could head over to the city and see its various attractions. It’s a must-see in Oregon and you can go whenever. There are self-guided tours that highlight some locations from the beloved movies Halloweentown and Twilight (look, it’s a guilty pleasure, @ me on Twitter @hello_destiny if you wanna have a scholarly discussion about it). But there are attractions like a haunted house, the Museum of Peculiarities and Oddities, the Alien Exhibit and more. It’s very in the spirit of keeping Oregon weird.

8. Fresh Hop Pop-Up Beer Fest