There are lots of St. Patrick's Day festivities going on around Portland!

PORTLAND, Ore. — 2022 Shamrock Run



March 13



Various times



Tom McCall Waterfront Park

If you’re looking for a little fitness and a little fun, the Shamrock Run is this weekend. There are lots of different runs you can take part in from a walk to a 15K. There will also be a fitness fair at the Oregon Convention Center. If you haven’t registered, no worries, you can register at the fitness fair on Saturday, but there will be no registration at the races on Sunday. Dressing up seems encouraged.

Patricia Reser Center for the Arts community celebration



March 13



10 a.m.



12625 SW Crescent Street, Beaverton



The newly opened Reser Center for the Arts is hosting a free public event on Sunday. It is a family-friendly event that will last all day and includes tours, art activities and performances from ISing, Beaverton Civic Theater, Oregon Rhythmic Gymnastics & Dance academy and more.

There are mask and vaccination mandates in place for the event. For more info click here.

Cherry Blossom Bazaar at the Japanese American Museum of Oregon

March 11-13

Times vary

411 NW Flanders Street

After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus the Japanese American Museum of Oregon is having a sort of rummage sale. It’s a sale of Japanese collectibles, objects, clothing, accessories, furniture and more. The prices start from $.25 and up.

The Dirty Leprechaun at Lee Farm



March 12



8 a.m.



21975 SE 65th Avenue

This is another St. Patrick’s Day-themed running event but with the addition of mud and obstacles. For the price of admission there is free beer involved, too. All skill levels are welcome as it is a fun run and not necessarily a competition. After the run is over, Lee Farm invites you to have a couple pints, enjoy some food and the beautiful scenery, too.

Kells St. Patrick’s Festival

March 13-17

Varying times

112 SW 2nd Avenue

Kells Irish Pub St. Patrick’s Festival is a quintessential Portland St. Paddy’s Day stop. They are having events beginning this weekend with bands performing at their Portland location. However, the main event is on St. Paddy’s itself, which is on Thursday this year.

St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

March 12



1 p.m.-10 p.m.



210 NW 21st Avenue

This is a two-day event, one day on March 12 and another on March 17. There are several Portland bars that are participating with themed drinks and specials. When you get a ticket, you’ll get a wristband that gets you into the bars with no cover. Cheers to green beers!

St. Patrick’s Day Sunday Bingo

March 13

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

315 NW Davis Street, Portland

If you’re looking for a little St. Patrick’s drinking but aren’t up for a bar crawl, you might check out St. Patrick’s Day Bingo at the Siren Theater. There will be comedy, mimosas, treats and special guests. And oh yeah, bingo too. It’s an all-ages event. Vaccination cards are mandatory, but masks will be optional. Green clothes are encouraged!

Yoga + Beer at Baerlic Brewing

March 12



9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m.



2239 SE 11th Avenue