PORTLAND, Ore. — 2022 Shamrock Run
- March 13
- Various times
- Tom McCall Waterfront Park
If you’re looking for a little fitness and a little fun, the Shamrock Run is this weekend. There are lots of different runs you can take part in from a walk to a 15K. There will also be a fitness fair at the Oregon Convention Center. If you haven’t registered, no worries, you can register at the fitness fair on Saturday, but there will be no registration at the races on Sunday. Dressing up seems encouraged.
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts community celebration
- March 13
- 10 a.m.
- 12625 SW Crescent Street, Beaverton
The newly opened Reser Center for the Arts is hosting a free public event on Sunday. It is a family-friendly event that will last all day and includes tours, art activities and performances from ISing, Beaverton Civic Theater, Oregon Rhythmic Gymnastics & Dance academy and more.
There are mask and vaccination mandates in place for the event. For more info click here.
Cherry Blossom Bazaar at the Japanese American Museum of Oregon
- March 11-13
- Times vary
- 411 NW Flanders Street
After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus the Japanese American Museum of Oregon is having a sort of rummage sale. It’s a sale of Japanese collectibles, objects, clothing, accessories, furniture and more. The prices start from $.25 and up.
The Dirty Leprechaun at Lee Farm
- March 12
- 8 a.m.
- 21975 SE 65th Avenue
This is another St. Patrick’s Day-themed running event but with the addition of mud and obstacles. For the price of admission there is free beer involved, too. All skill levels are welcome as it is a fun run and not necessarily a competition. After the run is over, Lee Farm invites you to have a couple pints, enjoy some food and the beautiful scenery, too.
Kells St. Patrick’s Festival
- March 13-17
- Varying times
- 112 SW 2nd Avenue
Kells Irish Pub St. Patrick’s Festival is a quintessential Portland St. Paddy’s Day stop. They are having events beginning this weekend with bands performing at their Portland location. However, the main event is on St. Paddy’s itself, which is on Thursday this year.
St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
- March 12
- 1 p.m.-10 p.m.
- 210 NW 21st Avenue
This is a two-day event, one day on March 12 and another on March 17. There are several Portland bars that are participating with themed drinks and specials. When you get a ticket, you’ll get a wristband that gets you into the bars with no cover. Cheers to green beers!
St. Patrick’s Day Sunday Bingo
- March 13
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- 315 NW Davis Street, Portland
If you’re looking for a little St. Patrick’s drinking but aren’t up for a bar crawl, you might check out St. Patrick’s Day Bingo at the Siren Theater. There will be comedy, mimosas, treats and special guests. And oh yeah, bingo too. It’s an all-ages event. Vaccination cards are mandatory, but masks will be optional. Green clothes are encouraged!
Yoga + Beer at Baerlic Brewing
- March 12
- 9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
- 2239 SE 11th Avenue
Looking for a relaxing treat this weekend? Do some yoga and get a pint after class with other people who like to stretch and drink. There is a yoga-only option ticket, but Yoga+Beer asks that you support the brewery some other way as the Yoga+Beer events are meant to help support local businesses.