8 things to do this weekend | May 7 - 9

PORTLAND, Ore. — There is plenty to do around the Portland metro this weekend and we have compiled a convenient list of 8 things to do: Mother’s Day edition. (That’s your cue to text or call a mom you appreciate in your life).



Mother’s Day Bird Walk

Kelley Point Park

Sunday, May 9

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.



Looking to spend some quality lowkey time with mom outdoors? You can join birders and naturalists Thomas Meinzen and Ryan Gilpin for a casual bird-watching walk at Kelley Point Park.



Click here for more information and to sign up.



Rose City Rollers Skatemobile

Hampton Opera Center parking lot

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

May 8 – 9



Skate with your favorite roller derby ladies outdoors and maybe bring your ma along. You can bring your own gear or rent from the Skatemobile that will be on site. You’ll be skating by the waterfront so not only is it a fun and COVID-safe workout, but it’ll also be scenic.



Click here for more information and tickets.



Mother’s Day brunch

Topaz Farms

Sunday, May 9

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Bring your own picnic blanket and Topaz Farms will provide the food box filled with tasty treats for two! You can set up somewhere on the scenic farm or take your box to go and enjoy it wherever you’d like. There is a vegetarian menu, too. There are drinks you can purchase on premises like wine, beer and strawberry rhubarb lemonade. Yum! Don’t forget to stroll by and see the animals while you’re there.



Click here for more information.



PDX Womxn’s Park Yoga and Meditation

Cathedral Park

Saturday, May 8

12 p.m.



Looking for some Zen in a safe space for women? This donation-based class will be taught by a registered yoga instructor who is said to provide a relaxed and safe environment for all women looking to celebrate their femininity. LGBTQIA+, BIPOC and underserved communities are encouraged to attend.



Click here for more information.



Oregon City Garden Tour

615 High Street, Oregon City

Saturday, May 8

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Historic Oregon City will open its garden gates to moms, aunts, grandmothers and other visitors on Mother’s Day weekend. You take in some incredible views and of course beautiful flowers as you overlook the downtown Oregon City area.



Click here for more information and tickets.



I AM Impact Community Art Event

Dancing Tree Family Center

May 8 – 9

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.