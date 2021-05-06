8 things to do this weekend | May 7 - 9

PORTLAND, Ore. — There is plenty to do around the Portland metro this weekend and we have compiled a convenient list of 8 things to do: Mother’s Day edition. (That’s your cue to text or call a mom you appreciate in your life).
Mother’s Day Bird Walk
Kelley Point Park
Sunday, May 9
9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Looking to spend some quality lowkey time with mom outdoors? You can join birders and naturalists Thomas Meinzen and Ryan Gilpin for a casual bird-watching walk at Kelley Point Park.
Click here for more information and to sign up.
Rose City Rollers Skatemobile
Hampton Opera Center parking lot
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
May 8 – 9
Skate with your favorite roller derby ladies outdoors and maybe bring your ma along. You can bring your own gear or rent from the Skatemobile that will be on site. You’ll be skating by the waterfront so not only is it a fun and COVID-safe workout, but it’ll also be scenic.
Click here for more information and tickets.
Mother’s Day brunch
Topaz Farms
Sunday, May 9
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Bring your own picnic blanket and Topaz Farms will provide the food box filled with tasty treats for two! You can set up somewhere on the scenic farm or take your box to go and enjoy it wherever you’d like. There is a vegetarian menu, too. There are drinks you can purchase on premises like wine, beer and strawberry rhubarb lemonade. Yum! Don’t forget to stroll by and see the animals while you’re there.
Click here for more information.
PDX Womxn’s Park Yoga and Meditation
Cathedral Park
Saturday, May 8
12 p.m.
Looking for some Zen in a safe space for women? This donation-based class will be taught by a registered yoga instructor who is said to provide a relaxed and safe environment for all women looking to celebrate their femininity. LGBTQIA+, BIPOC and underserved communities are encouraged to attend.
Click here for more information.
Oregon City Garden Tour
615 High Street, Oregon City
Saturday, May 8
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Historic Oregon City will open its garden gates to moms, aunts, grandmothers and other visitors on Mother’s Day weekend. You take in some incredible views and of course beautiful flowers as you overlook the downtown Oregon City area.
Click here for more information and tickets.
I AM Impact Community Art Event
Dancing Tree Family Center
May 8 – 9
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The goal of this venture is to create a mural at the Dancing Tree Resource Center painted by community members with a sort of paint-by-number approach. The Dancing Tree Resource Center provides trauma0informed care to community members seeing Impact NW Services. It could be a great way to make the community more beautiful with your mom or a mom in your life.
Click here for more information.
Unique Markets Portland Spring 2021 Pop-Up
1020 SW 10th Avenue, Portland
Saturday, May 8
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
This pop-up has curated 55 independent designers, artists and emerging brands to come together for a unique shopping experience. You’ll find unique accessories, clothing, jewelry, apothecary products, home goods etc. Plus, it might be nice to get out with your mom or a lovely mother in your life and stroll around at your leisure.
Click here for more information.
Painting “Cheer-y blossoms”
Portland Bottle and Bottega
Saturday, May 8
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
If you’ve never heard of Painting with a Twist, you and mom may be in for a treat. It is a step-by-step painting class where you are given all the materials you need to create a painting and given instruction. If you’re so inclined, there is also cider, wine and you’re encouraged to bring your own snacks.
There are limited spots for this class, click here for more information and tickets.