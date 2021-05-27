8 things to do this weekend | May 28 - 30

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's that time of the week again, where we make your weekend plans impossibly easy by compiling a list of 8 things you can get up to in the Portland metro(ish) area!
Multnomah County Fair
May 29 – 31
Oaks Park Dance Pavilion
The coronavirus continues to change the way familiar events look and Multnomah County Fair is no exception. But the fair said it will be following all the CDC safety regulations while still having “THE BEST TIME EVER!” There is a limited in-person even and a virtual talent show with not-so-virtual money on the line to the tune of a cumulative $1,200.
Click here for information
Outdoor roller skating at the Waterfront
May 29-30
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Hampton Opera Center parking lot
Skate on the waterfront with your favorite derby pals from the Rose City Rollers. As they have had most weekends since the beginning of the pandemic, the Rose City Rollers will have their Skatemobile out where skaters can rent gear but you can also bring your own.
Tickets and details
Oregon’s Dino Story
May 24 – 30
Hillsboro Public Library
A fun and free interactive dino adventure is waiting for you and a kiddo in your life. The Hillsboro Public Library has an interactive video to watch about what kind of dinosaurs roamed the earth here in Oregon before it was ever Oregon. You can also swing by the library until May 30 to get a hands-on activity kit while supplies last.
More details here
Memorial Day weekend wine and sangria kits
Hip Chicks Do Wine
May 28 – 31
There are options for a wine and chocolate pairing or a wine and sangria flight. You can make a reservation to do the tasting in person or you can pick up a kit “to go” to enjoy at your leisure. COVID regulations will be in place.
Click here for more information and reservations
Learn to make pasta
May 29
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
2802 SE 73rd Avenue
Take a class and learn to make your own pasta by hand. Pretend you’re in the Italian countryside while you learn how to make pasta by hand with no mixer. No experience is needed and students will learn how to make a simple sauce to go with their freshly made noodles. Yum!
Tickets and more information
Portland Rose Festival Porch Parade
May 31 – June 13
Yes, this is on Monday but it made the coveted KGW list for weekend things because we want to give you time to make sure your garden is in tip-top shape so you can submit them for the porch parade. There are four categories that you can submit your porch/garden for, including a category for kiddos.
Click here for more info and to register
The Amazing Bubble Man
May 29 – 30
Various times
Clinton Street Theater
Support The Clinton Street Theater, a Portland staple, by checking out a show and this weekend The Amazing Bubble Man has a few different time slots where he will be performing. The theater is also back to putting on its weekly performance of the Rocky Horror Picture show but due to COVID restrictions, there is a limit on the number of people allowed to attend.
Click here for more info and tickets
The Superstar Divas Drag Show
May 30
4 p.m. & 10 p.m.
219 NW Davis Street
Catch a drag show with an early or late dinner at CC Slaughters. Seating is limited so you’re going to want to get your ticket in advance. There will be full kitchen service, too!
Click here for more information and tickets