8 things to do this weekend | May 28 - 30

The Multnomah County Fair is in town for Memorial Day Weekend. But if that's not your vibe there are seven other options for you to get up to this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's that time of the week again, where we make your weekend plans impossibly easy by compiling a list of 8 things you can get up to in the Portland metro(ish) area!



Multnomah County Fair

May 29 – 31

Oaks Park Dance Pavilion



The coronavirus continues to change the way familiar events look and Multnomah County Fair is no exception. But the fair said it will be following all the CDC safety regulations while still having “THE BEST TIME EVER!” There is a limited in-person even and a virtual talent show with not-so-virtual money on the line to the tune of a cumulative $1,200.



Click here for information



Outdoor roller skating at the Waterfront

May 29-30

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Hampton Opera Center parking lot



Skate on the waterfront with your favorite derby pals from the Rose City Rollers. As they have had most weekends since the beginning of the pandemic, the Rose City Rollers will have their Skatemobile out where skaters can rent gear but you can also bring your own.



Tickets and details

Oregon’s Dino Story

May 24 – 30

Hillsboro Public Library



A fun and free interactive dino adventure is waiting for you and a kiddo in your life. The Hillsboro Public Library has an interactive video to watch about what kind of dinosaurs roamed the earth here in Oregon before it was ever Oregon. You can also swing by the library until May 30 to get a hands-on activity kit while supplies last.



More details here



Memorial Day weekend wine and sangria kits

Hip Chicks Do Wine

May 28 – 31

There are options for a wine and chocolate pairing or a wine and sangria flight. You can make a reservation to do the tasting in person or you can pick up a kit “to go” to enjoy at your leisure. COVID regulations will be in place.



Click here for more information and reservations