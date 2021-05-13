8 things to do this weekend | May 14 - 16

Dozer Day Drive-Thru

May 15-16

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clark County Fairgrounds



Got a kiddo that is obsessed with trucks and the like? Well, drive-thru Dozer Day might be the event for you. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event will be a drive-thru event but it is described as an “exciting opportunity to feel like your family car has landed right in the middle of an active construction site with real operating machinery.” There are several Dozer Days around the Portland Metro-ish area.



Screen Door Peal opening

May 12 (We know it already happened)

1131 NW Couch Street



A beloved Portland restaurant, Screen Door, is opening a second location in the Pearl District downtown. It did open on Wednesday, but this weekend might be a great time to check it out and get yourself some southern food. Make sure you bring your masks.



Yoga + Beer at Level Beer

Saturday, May 15

9:45 a.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Level Beer



Cheers and Namaste is getting together with Level Beer to bring both yoga and beer to the people of Portland. The yoga class will be taught by Seville Strickler, masks are required and the cost is $20 for yoga and your first pint.



Family day at Zenger Farm

Saturday, May 15

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friends of Zenger Farm



Bring your family or your pod to walk around Zenger Farm in Portland. You can taste what’s growing on the farm and participate in farm activities. There will be lots of stations set up to do things like nature art, seed saving, gardening and more. For this farm day, Zenger Farm will be doing an activity called “Tussie Mussie” which will require you to pick flowers or little bits of nature and you get to make cool nature jewelry like flower crowns out of it!



