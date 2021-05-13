8 things to do this weekend | May 14 - 16

PORTLAND, Ore. — There is plenty to do this weekend around the Portland metro(ish) area this weekend from skating on the waterfront to watching a movie in the comfort of your own home while still supporting local. Here are our 8 things to do this weekend:
Dozer Day Drive-Thru
May 15-16
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Clark County Fairgrounds
Got a kiddo that is obsessed with trucks and the like? Well, drive-thru Dozer Day might be the event for you. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event will be a drive-thru event but it is described as an “exciting opportunity to feel like your family car has landed right in the middle of an active construction site with real operating machinery.” There are several Dozer Days around the Portland Metro-ish area.
More information for Dozer Day in Vancouver
Screen Door Peal opening
May 12 (We know it already happened)
1131 NW Couch Street
A beloved Portland restaurant, Screen Door, is opening a second location in the Pearl District downtown. It did open on Wednesday, but this weekend might be a great time to check it out and get yourself some southern food. Make sure you bring your masks.
Yoga + Beer at Level Beer
Saturday, May 15
9:45 a.m. – 10:45 p.m.
Level Beer
Cheers and Namaste is getting together with Level Beer to bring both yoga and beer to the people of Portland. The yoga class will be taught by Seville Strickler, masks are required and the cost is $20 for yoga and your first pint.
Family day at Zenger Farm
Saturday, May 15
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Friends of Zenger Farm
Bring your family or your pod to walk around Zenger Farm in Portland. You can taste what’s growing on the farm and participate in farm activities. There will be lots of stations set up to do things like nature art, seed saving, gardening and more. For this farm day, Zenger Farm will be doing an activity called “Tussie Mussie” which will require you to pick flowers or little bits of nature and you get to make cool nature jewelry like flower crowns out of it!
Oregon Humane Society Doggie Dash
All month long
The Oregon Humane Society is hosting a month-long Doggie Dash this year due to COVID-19. It includes fun things to do both virtually and in person. It’s all to raise money for Oregon Humane!
Wine and cheese tasting
Sunday, May 15
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
16825 Northeast Chehalem Drive, Newberg
Natalie’s Estate Winery is hosting a wine and cheese event. You will be served seven wines each paired with selected cheeses. The winemaker will be serving wine and stories and Face Rock Creamery will have a consultant there to chat about cheese. Go alone or bring a friend, it’s said to be friendly, casual and enjoyable.
Skatemobile on the Waterfront
May 15 -16
Hampton Opera
Enjoy a nice skate on the waterfront! You can bring your own gear or rent from the Rose City Rollers. Tickets are limited to 75 attendees per session. On Saturday, the session goes from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and on Sunday you can skate from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Stream at home, support local
Hollywood Theater
The Hollywood Theater has a whole host of movies you can stream at home while still supporting the local theater. There are films from Oregon, foreign films and more. There are people ready to make recommendations for you of what to watch. This Friday, May 14, Punk the Capital, a movie about the explosion of Punk music in Washington, D.C. will stream. Don’t miss it!
