8 things to do this weekend: March 5-7

Whether you choose to go out or stay in, we've got some awesome things you can check out this weekend on our '8 things' list.

PORTLAND, Ore. — 1. See Mei Mei and Pabu at the Oregon Zoo

9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The beloved red pandas at the Oregon Zoo will be leaving to go to another zoo! This is the last weekend you’ll be able to see them if you haven’t. Now, I know not everyone’s Twitter is a full-on fan account of the mama red panda and her baby like this author's is, but they’re cute and the zoo has implemented social distancing and other safety measures that make a day at the zoo a fun and COVID-safe adventure. Mei Mei and Pabu are leaving the zoo because red pandas are typically solitary creatures except for during mating seasons. Pabu is getting too old to stay around his father Moshu, but is too young to go off on his own. But don’t despair, Moshu will still be at the zoo if you can’t make it to see Mei Mei and Pabu before they head to Montana.



2. 44th Portland International Film Festival

March 5 - March 14

This weekend kicks off the 44th Portland International Film Festival. To be COVID-compliant, the festival is offering the ability to watch these films from the comfort of your own home and some at a drive-in location.



3. Salem’s Riverfront Carousel reopening

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, March 6

101 Front St NE, Salem, OR

Salem’s volunteer-built carousel will be turning 20 this June and is reopening this weekend for the first time since it shut down due to COVID-19. On Saturday, March 6, you can visit historic downtown Salem and visit the carousel and its various handmade animals. While supplies last, there will be complimentary color pages and balloons for kiddos.

4. Nerf Wars in Tualatin

3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6

Revolution Parkour Tualatin

19860 SW 112th Avenue



Sorry parents, this one is just for the kiddos. This Nerf War is a two-hour long event for kids ages 8-12. You are encouraged to bring your own nerf guns and eye protection as well as ammo, though there are spares if needed, according to the event page. This is at an indoor facility where kids can run around and, as my grandmother used to say, "get their ya-yas out". There is a limited amount of spaces and tickets can be purchased for $35.



5. Grab & Go Craft in Milwaukie

9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Ledding Library

10660 SE 21st Avenue

We love our free and fun library activities. This week at the Ledding Library in Milwaukie there will be free grab-and-go activity bags for school-age kids ages 5 and older while supplies last. This is also a good reminder to check your local libraries for fun and free events to take the kids in your life to!





6. The Oregon Historical Society is reopening

Saturdays and Sundays 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

1200 SW Park Avenue

The Oregon Historical Society Museum will reopen on Sat., March 6 with limited weekend hours. You could head into the city to catch up on some Oregon history, get a bite to eat and have a lovely day out and about. However, if you’re more the homebody type, then you should check out the museum’s website, as it has options for virtual exhibits as well.

If you do decide to make the visit, be sure to wear a face covering. Social distancing measures are in place and some exhibits have modified access to ensure the safety of patrons and staff.

7. Fort Vancouver

Tuesday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

501 E Evergreen Boulevard, Vancouver, WA

The reconstructed fort and Visitor Center reopened this week! There is some information you need to know before you set out to visit this national park, as some things are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Visitor Center and reconstruct fort are open Tuesday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. However, the Pearson Air Museum is closed until May for an exhibit installation.



8. Be a couch potato with WandaVision

Your home

Whenever you want, you don’t even have to put pants on that’s your business

I know, I suggested this before, but look, I AM the resident Nerd News lady and this Friday, as in March 5, will be the last episode of WandaVision so it’s the perfect time to have a COVID-safe night-in with some snacks and maybe some tissues if last week’s episode is any indication of how this one is going to be.



AND if you haven’t started WandaVision yet, boy am I jealous because it is perfect binging material with episodes only being 30-40 minutes long. And in between each episode, you can catch my recap (and speculate wildly with me) over on the YouTube channel where there are videos for each episode.



