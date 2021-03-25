8 things to do this weekend: March 26 - 28

Here's our list of 8 things you can do this weekend from outdoor activities to enjoy that spring weather to indoor cider tastings.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Spring has sprung and we have compiled a few options for fun weekend activities for you. Whether you want to stay indoors or enjoy the sunshine, we’ve got an activity for you on our 8 things to do this weekend list:

POW Film Festival

POW Film Festival celebrates movies directed by women and non-binary directors. According to the event organizer, you can expect works “from some of today’s top women and non-binary directors while honoring true pioneers and recognizing the next generation of leading filmmakers.” Pop your own popcorn, jump into something comfy, and enjoy these films at your own home.



Check out the website for more details

Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

March 19 – May 2

33814 S. Meridian Road, Woodburn, OR



The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival had to be canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus but it is back in 2021 and ready for visitors. With that in mind, all passes this year are being released at a limited capacity. Though the best time to visit the farm is the second and third week of April, it still might be worth a visit and you may beat the crowds by heading over early. Otherwise, you might want to secure your ticket to see this slice of Holland in Portland early on because there is limited capacity. They also have a program where you can send flowers to seniors and honestly, that is very wholesome.

Virtual OMSI After Dark

Friday, March 26

7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Your home, theoretically



OMSI has curated a tasting package of ciders from along with West Coast. For $54 (OMSI members get a 15% discount) you get 10 ciders, 2 tasting glasses and access to the live event. Obviously, this is a 21+ event, but during the live stream, you can expect science demos, magic, trivia, music and more. Also, this is a great way to support your local science museum through tough times.



You can pick up your cider on March 26 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at OMSI.

Portland Art Picnic

Saturday, March 27

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Woodstock Park



Portland Art Picnic is an outdoor art gallery and sale that features art from Portland creatives. This is a COVID-safe way to support the art scene here in Portland. Portland Art Picnic is very active on its Instagram account where they feature local artists and creatives.

This is a free event but you can check out the Facebook page for more info.

Empanada Weekend

Saturday, March 27 - 28

11:30 a.m. – 8:39 p.m.

Portland Mercado



Empanada weekend. Need we say more? Here’s how it works: you visit the website to check out a menu of empanadas from all over Latin America, you place your order and go to the Portland Mercado to pick up your yummy treats while wearing a mask to be COVID-safe.

Photos with the Easter Bunny

The Vancouver Mall has adapted the quintessential Easter Bunny photo to be COVID-safe this year. However, if you’d like to pass on that this year the mall not only has cute coloring pages you can download and color with the kiddos in your life but also a super cute way to send a message to the Easter Bunny electronically.



Check out the Easter-themed fun here.

If you’re a childless millennial like the author, you can head over to the Clackamas Town Center for pictures with your furry BFFs.

Take advantage of the Spring weather

There are a number of places around Portland where you can enjoy COVID-safe outdoor dining if you want and the weather this weekend is supposed to be lovely. Here is a list of more than 200 patios you can eat on from Travel Portland.



Multnomah Falls