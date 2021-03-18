8 things to do this weekend: March 19-21

From St. Patrick's Day wine and whiskey tastings to to-go crafts, we have a list of 8 fun things you can do this weekend.

From St. Patrick's Day celebrations to a leisurely stroll with some cherry blossoms, here's our list of 8 fun things you can do this weekend:

Spring Make & Take

Sunday, March 21

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Portland Board & Brush

1100 SE Division Street, Unit 111, Portland

Looking for the perfect spring décor to spruce up your space? Portland Board & Brush has a variety of crafts to choose from. Here’s how it goes: You sign up for a spot for $20, are given all the materials and are instructed through your craft and at the end, you get a cute spring-themed decoration for your place.



To check out the crafts available and to purchase tickets, click here.

Painting and wine with a view

Saturday, March 20

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Meraviglioso Winery

19740 NE Sunnycrest Road, Newberg



This one is for the adults! Join Bottle and Bottega for a wine tasting and painting party. It’s $40 a person which gets you all the art supplies and the instruction to create the painting and wine will be available for purchase at the event. It’s a great way to get out, be socially distanced and also kick back and relax with some beautiful winery views.



More information and ticket purchase here





Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Irish Whiskey tasting

Saturday, March 20

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Pick up at The Oak

326 NE Davis Street, McMinnville



The whiskey won’t be virtual but there will be a Zoom event that will guide your tasing with Celtic Heritage’s “masters of malts.” A $35 ticket per person includes size 30 ml bottles of whiskey and a dram glass. Pick up for the whiskey is through March 19 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at The Oak in McMinnville.



Ticket and event information here.

Irish afternoon tea

Saturday, March 20

11 a.m.

Sweet Peas Tea Room

619 SE 1st Street, Battle Ground, WA.

Whiskey not your thing? How about tea? Sweet Peas Tea Room is offering a “truly Irish experience” with themed afternoon tea at their tea room. There will be traditional homemade food like Irish Stew, Colcannon, Barmbrack and more. Reservations are required and tickets are $30 per person.

Live music and wine to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Saturday, March 20

5:30 p.m.

Stem Wine Bar

3920 N Mississippi Avenue



Stem Wine Bar, as reported by Eater, will have a lowkey St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday. There will be green drinks and a live band on a covered patio where social distancing rules can be followed. You can drop by or make a reservation online.



For reservations and more information.

Moon Market

March 20-21

Everett West

914 NW Everett Street, Portland



The Moon Market will have lots of local makers and their wares for purchase. Whether you’re just looking to get out of the house and into a space taking COVID-regulations seriously or you’re looking to shop you’ll find handmade goods, food and drink, up-cycle treasures and more at the Moon Market.



For more information and tickets click here

It’s Black Storytime! Live

Saturday, March 20

10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Virtual



Brought to your virtually from the Multnomah County Library is a live story time with fun books, songs, rhymes and more for children ages “birth to age 6.” Black Storytime brings the African and African American experience to life and helps build language and literacy skills kiddos need for Kindergarten, according to the Multnomah County Library’s website.



It’s free and you can register and find out more about the event here





Take a stroll with some cherry blossoms

Whenever you want



The best time to see the cherry blossom trees at Tom McCall Waterfront Park is mid-March to early April. So, if you’re looking to get out of the house you should grab your mask and head on over to see the beautiful natural display. Don’t forget your sunscreen and you can keep up to date on what the weather is doing here.