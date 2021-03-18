8 things to do this weekend: March 19-21

From St. Patrick's Day celebrations to a leisurely stroll with some cherry blossoms, here's our list of 8 fun things you can do this weekend:
Spring Make & Take
Sunday, March 21
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Portland Board & Brush
1100 SE Division Street, Unit 111, Portland
Looking for the perfect spring décor to spruce up your space? Portland Board & Brush has a variety of crafts to choose from. Here’s how it goes: You sign up for a spot for $20, are given all the materials and are instructed through your craft and at the end, you get a cute spring-themed decoration for your place.
To check out the crafts available and to purchase tickets, click here.
Painting and wine with a view
Saturday, March 20
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Meraviglioso Winery
19740 NE Sunnycrest Road, Newberg
This one is for the adults! Join Bottle and Bottega for a wine tasting and painting party. It’s $40 a person which gets you all the art supplies and the instruction to create the painting and wine will be available for purchase at the event. It’s a great way to get out, be socially distanced and also kick back and relax with some beautiful winery views.
More information and ticket purchase here
Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Irish Whiskey tasting
Saturday, March 20
1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Pick up at The Oak
326 NE Davis Street, McMinnville
The whiskey won’t be virtual but there will be a Zoom event that will guide your tasing with Celtic Heritage’s “masters of malts.” A $35 ticket per person includes size 30 ml bottles of whiskey and a dram glass. Pick up for the whiskey is through March 19 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at The Oak in McMinnville.
Ticket and event information here.
Irish afternoon tea
Saturday, March 20
11 a.m.
Sweet Peas Tea Room
619 SE 1st Street, Battle Ground, WA.
Whiskey not your thing? How about tea? Sweet Peas Tea Room is offering a “truly Irish experience” with themed afternoon tea at their tea room. There will be traditional homemade food like Irish Stew, Colcannon, Barmbrack and more. Reservations are required and tickets are $30 per person.
Live music and wine to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Saturday, March 20
5:30 p.m.
Stem Wine Bar
3920 N Mississippi Avenue
Stem Wine Bar, as reported by Eater, will have a lowkey St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday. There will be green drinks and a live band on a covered patio where social distancing rules can be followed. You can drop by or make a reservation online.
For reservations and more information.
Moon Market
March 20-21
Everett West
914 NW Everett Street, Portland
The Moon Market will have lots of local makers and their wares for purchase. Whether you’re just looking to get out of the house and into a space taking COVID-regulations seriously or you’re looking to shop you’ll find handmade goods, food and drink, up-cycle treasures and more at the Moon Market.
For more information and tickets click here
It’s Black Storytime! Live
Saturday, March 20
10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Virtual
Brought to your virtually from the Multnomah County Library is a live story time with fun books, songs, rhymes and more for children ages “birth to age 6.” Black Storytime brings the African and African American experience to life and helps build language and literacy skills kiddos need for Kindergarten, according to the Multnomah County Library’s website.
It’s free and you can register and find out more about the event here
Take a stroll with some cherry blossoms
Whenever you want
The best time to see the cherry blossom trees at Tom McCall Waterfront Park is mid-March to early April. So, if you’re looking to get out of the house you should grab your mask and head on over to see the beautiful natural display. Don’t forget your sunscreen and you can keep up to date on what the weather is doing here.