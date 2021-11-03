8 things to do this weekend: March 12-14

Beer and food? Wine and chocolate? Activism? We've got something for everyone to get into this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — 1. Tree to Tree Adventure Park reopening

Open beginning March 13

2975 SW Nelson Road, Gaston

The outdoor adventure park near Hagg Lake is reopening on March 13. You will have to reach out to the park to schedule an event for you and your group. The park is taking social distancing measures seriously and has heightened its cleaning protocol. For more information about their COVID-19 protocols, you can check out their website.



Ticket information

2. Toasts with Hosts

March 13

Virtual, 4:30 p.m.



Breweries are a quintessential part of the Portland experience (for some) and if you’re missing that vibe, Hammer & Stitch Brewing Co. has a way you can take that experience home with a virtual beer and food tasting event. Of course, the food and beer are not virtual, but a panel of people who will chat about making beer, pairing beer and sharing beer will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.



There is even a vegan tasting menu. Tickets are $75 and include 6 beers, 9 pairing bites, two desserts and the invite to the Zoom webinar. Each menu is for two.



For tickets and more info click here





3. Wine and Chocolate pairings

March 13

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

16825 NE Chehalem Drive, Newberg



So maybe you’re not a beer and food kind of person, you’re more of a wine and chocolate person. Natalie’s Estate Winery has the event for you then. This is an in-person seated event where you will be served six wines paired with fancy artisan chocolates. This event is by appointment only.



Tickets are $40 and can be found here

4. St. Patrick’s Day family crafting

March 13 – 14

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

13329 SE Misty Drive, Happy Valley



St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and Venvino Art Studios is hosting a Make Your Own Leprechaun Trap crafting event for the whole family. There are several time slots to sign up for and only five people are permitted per time slot.



Tickets are $25 and you can sign up for a time slot here.

5. Dirty Leprechaun at Lee Farms

March 13

All day

21975 SW 65th Avenue, Tualatin



Looking for a fun workout this weekend? There is a 5k or 10k walk/run obstacle course challenge at Lee Farms. There is also a virtual option! After some “mud, guts and glory,” according to the website, you can stick around and have a beer or two.



Registration information here

6. Painting to Save the Trees

March 13

11 a.m.

506 NE Alberta Street, Portland



Are you a friend of trees and looking for a little activism this weekend? A group of people concerned about evergreens that are in danger of being removed in the area is meeting up to paint/draw the trees while engaging in environmental activism. Not only are artists coming together but they are also providing letters/postcards you can sign to send to property developers, owners and urban forestry representatives to ask them to consider incorporating the trees into development plans for the property.



There will be tea and coffee and you’re asked to bring your own chair and art supplies. This opportunity could lead to having your work shown at the Elisabeth Jones Art Center as well.

7. T.C. O’Leary’s St. Patrick Celebration

March 11 – 17

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

2926 NE Alberta Street, Portland



Remember live music? Well T.C. O’Leary’s has put together a lineup of bands to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Of course, the venue will be outside with limited socially distant seats but if you’re looking for a taste of pre-pandemic life you may be able to find it safely here. There will be music for six nights and the pub asks that you call ahead to make sure there is seating available.



Find more information on their Facebook page





8. Cinema Unbound Drive-In

Every day through March 14

3121 SW Moody Avenue, Portland



This weekend brings the close of the 44th Portland International Film Festival. If you’d like to catch some of the films there is a drive-in so you can take them in while remaining COVID-safe. There are tickets for every night through March 14.



Find more tickets and information here