8 things to do this weekend | June 25-27

Family Time at the Clinton Street Theater

June 26

2:30 p.m.

2522 SE Clinton Street

Portland



The Clinton Street Theater (CST) said on its website, “After being closed for more than a year, we are coming back with more films and events for everyone in our community, including kids and those young at heart.” CST loves audience participation and encourages the audience to dress up!



Tickets and more info



Pride Beaverton

June 27

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

12500 SW 4th Street

Beaverton



Beaverton City Park is hosting a Pride event that will include crafts, entertainment, food and drinks. Poison Waters (famed Portland drag queen) will be the emcee and there will be performances from Cupcake’s Queer Circus.



More info here



Frida

June 26 – 27

8 p.m.

Virtual



The Portland Opera has partnered with the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) and Oregon Ballet Theatre to bring outdoor performances of “Frida” this summer. However, it’s sold out. But don’t despair! You can purchase a virtual pass and enjoy from the comfort of your own bed – or backyard, wherever!



Tickets and info



Bacon and wine pairing

June 25 – 27

4510 SE 23rd Avenue

Portland



Are you someone who thinks that everything is better with bacon? Even wine? Well, Hip Chicks Do Wine has the event for you. All weekend long it is having an event that pairs six wines with bacon. There are specific time slots to be COVID safe and you can choose whether you would like to sit inside or outside.



More info and tickets



Hortlandia 2021

June 26

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

801 NE 34th Ave

Hillsboro



The Hardy Plant Society is hosting its plant and garden art sale. If you, like much of the internet, recently became obsessed with plants and are looking for some great summer plants or art for your space, you won’t want to miss this. There will be at least 38 specialty plant vendors and garden artists. It is an outdoor event this year. Registration is required.



More info