8 things to do this weekend | June 25-27

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Night Market
June 25 – 26
4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
100 SE Alder Street
Portland
The Portland Night Market is back! But, as with most events in this pandemic world, there are COVID-19 regulations in place. The regulations include a limited capacity, wearing masks indoors and other safety precautions. The Night Market is a free event but if you would like to skip the lines and have guaranteed entry, you can purchase a $10 ticket.
Family Time at the Clinton Street Theater
June 26
2:30 p.m.
2522 SE Clinton Street
Portland
The Clinton Street Theater (CST) said on its website, “After being closed for more than a year, we are coming back with more films and events for everyone in our community, including kids and those young at heart.” CST loves audience participation and encourages the audience to dress up!
Tickets and more info
Pride Beaverton
June 27
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
12500 SW 4th Street
Beaverton
Beaverton City Park is hosting a Pride event that will include crafts, entertainment, food and drinks. Poison Waters (famed Portland drag queen) will be the emcee and there will be performances from Cupcake’s Queer Circus.
More info here
Frida
June 26 – 27
8 p.m.
Virtual
The Portland Opera has partnered with the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) and Oregon Ballet Theatre to bring outdoor performances of “Frida” this summer. However, it’s sold out. But don’t despair! You can purchase a virtual pass and enjoy from the comfort of your own bed – or backyard, wherever!
Tickets and info
Bacon and wine pairing
June 25 – 27
4510 SE 23rd Avenue
Portland
Are you someone who thinks that everything is better with bacon? Even wine? Well, Hip Chicks Do Wine has the event for you. All weekend long it is having an event that pairs six wines with bacon. There are specific time slots to be COVID safe and you can choose whether you would like to sit inside or outside.
More info and tickets
Hortlandia 2021
June 26
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
801 NE 34th Ave
Hillsboro
The Hardy Plant Society is hosting its plant and garden art sale. If you, like much of the internet, recently became obsessed with plants and are looking for some great summer plants or art for your space, you won’t want to miss this. There will be at least 38 specialty plant vendors and garden artists. It is an outdoor event this year. Registration is required.
More info
Good in the Hood
June 26 – 27
3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Virtual
Due to the possible inclement heat headed for Portland, the 2021 Good in the Hood Music Festival will be virtual this year. It’s free to enjoy in your home where you may be hanging out to beat the heat anyway! However, you’re going to want to register because there are lots of raffle prizes including tickets to a private concert, wine tasting for four, an autographed Blazer’s basketball etc.
More info and register here
Beat the Heat at a cooling center
Many locations
So, speaking of the might-be insufferable triple-digit heat, you might be one of the many people who doesn’t have air conditioning in your home and you’re looking for a little relief. You’re in luck because there are many locations around Oregon and Washington that are opening their doors to becoming cooling centers. There’s no fee associated and some places are pet friendly, but ask that owners bring their own pet food and water. Stay cool this weekend and don’t forget to hydrate!
More info and locations