8 things to do this weekend | June 18-20

It's Juneteenth this weekend and Pride continues with tons of events for you to enjoy!

PORTLAND, Ore. — This weekend there is plenty to celebrate in Portland with Juneteenth and Pride events all weekend long. Also, a place where you can reach summer nirvana by drinking out of a pineapple. Here's your list of 8 things to do this weekend in the Portland metro (ish) area:

Juneteenth Oregon Celebration

Saturday, June 19

1 p.m.

Virtual



A free event to celebrate Juneteenth, which was newly deemed a federal holiday and marks the day the last slaves in America learned they were free. This community event will feature live music and will include appearances by Oregon leaders and guests from the Miss Juneteenth Oregon program which provides education, tools and resources to help youth build resilience and make positive life choices.



More information can be found on the Facebook page for the event



Juneteenth BIPOC Skate Hang

Saturday, June 19

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Gateway Discovery Park



This BIPOC skate-hang is being put on by Brown Girl Rise in partnership with Rose City Rollers. There will be free skate rental for BIPOC kids aged 7 – 17. Registration is required and a meal and snacks will be provided. This is a physically distanced event that will require masks.



Registration and more info

Portland Cider Co. Luau

Saturday, June 19

12 p.m. – 6p.m.

8925 SE Jannsen Road

Clackamas



Join Portland Cider Company in celebrating the release of its new seasonal cider: Passion Orange Guava. There are both in-person and to-go options for the luau celebration. The to-go kit includes everything you need to make tiki-inspired cocktails at home. But, if you’re looking for some in-person fun you do get to drink out of a pineapple and what says summer more than that?



Tickets and info



Portland Gay Men’s Chorus: Chasing Rainbows

June 18 and 20

8 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Virtual



This is a “name your price” for your ticket event. Tickets are free but you can choose to donate to support the chorus. The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus will be celebrating pride with anthems for pride both old and new, according to its website.



Tickets and more info

Pride Vaccines Against COVID-19

June 19 and 20

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

847 NE 19th and Irving Street

Portland



There are two vaccination events being put on by Pride Northwest this weekend. There is a Juneteenth Pride Vaccination event on Saturday. It is encouraging all BIPOC to come and get vaccinated. No ID needed for a free Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There are drive-thru and walk-up options. There will also be HIV and STD testing by Multnomah County Health. To accommodate more people there will be ASL and Spanish interpreters. The event on Sunday is similar but it is encouraging anyone and everyone to come while still maintaining a safe queer space.



Registration is encouraged.

Portland Pride Parade

Sunday, June 20

11 a.m.

Virtual



This year’s Portland Pride Parade was prerecorded and will be shown via Zoom or on Pride Northwest’s YouTube page. The celebration looks different this year but the Zoom viewing is being called a “community viewing party” so you can be safe and socially distant while still celebrating you. You can continue the virtual celebration by tuning in the Portland Pride Virtual Mainstage later in the evening. At 6 p.m. performances from a number of different organizations like the Portland Lesbian Choir, Portland Gay Men’s Chorus, Portland Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, etc will begin and you can watch that on PrideNW’s YouTube channel.



Sign up for the Zoom viewing



Pride Northwest Youtube Channel

Portland Walk to End Colon Cancer

Saturday, June 19

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Walk anywhere



If you’re looking to get moving this weekend and want to help support a good cause the Portland Walk to End Colon Cancer is happening this Saturday. It is encouraging people to walk local and safe but ultimately this is a fundraiser to help raise money to go to colon cancer research.



To register and more info