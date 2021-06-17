8 things to do this weekend | June 18-20

PORTLAND, Ore. — This weekend there is plenty to celebrate in Portland with Juneteenth and Pride events all weekend long. Also, a place where you can reach summer nirvana by drinking out of a pineapple. Here's your list of 8 things to do this weekend in the Portland metro (ish) area:
Juneteenth Oregon Celebration
Saturday, June 19
1 p.m.
Virtual
A free event to celebrate Juneteenth, which was newly deemed a federal holiday and marks the day the last slaves in America learned they were free. This community event will feature live music and will include appearances by Oregon leaders and guests from the Miss Juneteenth Oregon program which provides education, tools and resources to help youth build resilience and make positive life choices.
More information can be found on the Facebook page for the event
Juneteenth BIPOC Skate Hang
Saturday, June 19
1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Gateway Discovery Park
This BIPOC skate-hang is being put on by Brown Girl Rise in partnership with Rose City Rollers. There will be free skate rental for BIPOC kids aged 7 – 17. Registration is required and a meal and snacks will be provided. This is a physically distanced event that will require masks.
Registration and more info
Portland Cider Co. Luau
Saturday, June 19
12 p.m. – 6p.m.
8925 SE Jannsen Road
Clackamas
Join Portland Cider Company in celebrating the release of its new seasonal cider: Passion Orange Guava. There are both in-person and to-go options for the luau celebration. The to-go kit includes everything you need to make tiki-inspired cocktails at home. But, if you’re looking for some in-person fun you do get to drink out of a pineapple and what says summer more than that?
Tickets and info
Portland Gay Men’s Chorus: Chasing Rainbows
June 18 and 20
8 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Virtual
This is a “name your price” for your ticket event. Tickets are free but you can choose to donate to support the chorus. The Portland Gay Men’s Chorus will be celebrating pride with anthems for pride both old and new, according to its website.
Tickets and more info
Pride Vaccines Against COVID-19
June 19 and 20
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
847 NE 19th and Irving Street
Portland
There are two vaccination events being put on by Pride Northwest this weekend. There is a Juneteenth Pride Vaccination event on Saturday. It is encouraging all BIPOC to come and get vaccinated. No ID needed for a free Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There are drive-thru and walk-up options. There will also be HIV and STD testing by Multnomah County Health. To accommodate more people there will be ASL and Spanish interpreters. The event on Sunday is similar but it is encouraging anyone and everyone to come while still maintaining a safe queer space.
Registration is encouraged.
Portland Pride Parade
Sunday, June 20
11 a.m.
Virtual
This year’s Portland Pride Parade was prerecorded and will be shown via Zoom or on Pride Northwest’s YouTube page. The celebration looks different this year but the Zoom viewing is being called a “community viewing party” so you can be safe and socially distant while still celebrating you. You can continue the virtual celebration by tuning in the Portland Pride Virtual Mainstage later in the evening. At 6 p.m. performances from a number of different organizations like the Portland Lesbian Choir, Portland Gay Men’s Chorus, Portland Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, etc will begin and you can watch that on PrideNW’s YouTube channel.
Sign up for the Zoom viewing
Pride Northwest Youtube Channel
Portland Walk to End Colon Cancer
Saturday, June 19
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Walk anywhere
If you’re looking to get moving this weekend and want to help support a good cause the Portland Walk to End Colon Cancer is happening this Saturday. It is encouraging people to walk local and safe but ultimately this is a fundraiser to help raise money to go to colon cancer research.
To register and more info
Skatemobile Pop-Up at North Blocks
Sunday, June 20
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
235 NW Park Avenue
Portland
Bring your own gear or rent from the Rose City Rollers’ Skatemobile and skate the North Blocks with your favorite Roller Derby team. This event and events like it from the Rose City Rollers have been going on for some time now but it is an 8 Things favorite. Not only can you roller skate but the event is being held across from History is Now: Celebration and Action exhibit and you’re encouraged to check out the exhibit too.
More info and tickets