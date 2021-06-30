8 things to do this weekend | July 1-4

Due to the dry and hot weather in Portland, fireworks are a no-go this year but there’s still plenty of fun to be had.

Waterfront Blues Festival

Zidell Yards

3030 SW Moody Avenue

July 2-5

Kick back by the water and listen to some smooth blues. The Waterfront Blues Festival is usually held at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, but this year the event is moving upriver to The Lot at Zidell Yards. Several of the shows have been sold out for a while not but there are still a few slots for a few of the concerts open.

Portland Saturday Market

98 SW Naito Parkway

Saturday (it’s in the name) July 3

10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Oregon has opened up as of June 30, allowing for normal capacity in restaurants and other venues. There is no word on how this will affect this week’s Saturday Market. There may be all 250 vendors present or there may still be a limited number of sellers. Regardless, this is a market full of awesome handmade things by local artisans, and it’s a great way to kill some time on a weekend.

Clinton Street Theater: Family Entertainment

Clinton Street Theater

SE Clinton Street

Saturday, July 3

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Clinton Street Theater that puts on the beloved and risqué showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show every weekend also has a family-friendly series of fun movies it is putting on for you and the kiddo in your life. No kiddo required but this weekend they are showing The Iron Giant.

St. Paul Rodeo

St. Paul Rodeo Grounds

20025 Fourth St. N.E.

St. Paul, OR

June 30 – July 4

Grab your cowboy hats and hold onto your Levi’s because the St. Paul Rodeo is back. There are tons of events including the usual suspects like rodeo shows but there is also shopping, live music, a Wild West art exhibit and more.

Dinosaurs Revealed

OMSI

1945 SE Water Avenue

Open until Sept. 6

Want to live out your best Jurassic Park dreams? You can get up close and personal with some dinosaurs at OMSI and two really cool casts of dinosaur skeletons that are articulated and really let you understand just how big these animals were. There’s still timeslot ticketing so you’ll want to purchase tickets for the time slot you want soon before they sell out.

Migration Brewing Beer Run

Migration Brewing on Williams

3947 N Williams Avenue

July 3

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

If you are someone who likes to run and also likes beer, you’re in for a treat. Migration Brewing is hosting a for fun 5k run or walk and there will be beer at the end. A ticket buys you a craft brew from Migration Brewing, your choice of a collector’s pint glass or seasonal swag, the chance to win door prizes and access to event festivities, games, goodies and giveaways.

Summer Skatemobile Pop-Up

North Park Blocks

Weekends in July

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

You may know the drill by now but the Rose City Rollers bring out their Skatemobile and host a weekend outdoor skate! You can rent from the Skatemobile or bring your own gear and skate with some of your favorite derby pals.

Make Break with Michaels

Your local Michaels

2 p.m.

July 4