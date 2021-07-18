8 things to do this weekend | July 16-18

PORTLAND, Ore. — There's plenty to do in the Portland metro(ish) are this weekend. Whether you're looking for a fun run and beer or some smooth jazz on a park lawn, it's happening over the next couple days. Lucky for you, we curated a list for you:
Jazz Festival at Cathedral Park
July 16-18
Cathedral Park
Portland
The Cathedral Park Jazz Festival is celebrating its 41st year! The event is free, but you can support the festival through donations or purchasing drinks from the beer and wine garden. There will be food carts and booths as well. There are some mask guidelines to be followed while entering or leaving the area or visiting common areas like restrooms or food booths. Bring your own chair or blanket and kick back to some jazz tunes to end your week!
More info/music lineup
Cider Tasting
July 16
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Bridgetown Beerhouse
Portland
Finnriver Farm and Cidery is hosting a cider tasting at Bridgetown Beerhouse. Finnriver makes craft ciders and fruit wines and Bridgetown has a wide variety of craft beers, ciders and natural wine on tap. If you’re looking for what appears to be a relaxed atmosphere and something good to drink this might be the thing for you this weekend.
More info
Lents International Farmers Market
July 18
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
SE 92nd and SE Reedway
Portland
The Lents International Farmers Market is every Sunday until Nov. 21. This farmer’s market has an international focus (as you may have guessed from the name) and is a place where immigrant and new farmers can sell culturally specific produce including NW grown traditional Mexican produce and Asian greens.
More info
Comedy open mic night
July 18
4 p.m.
Kelly’s Olympian
Portland
Looking for a laugh? Kelly’s Olympian recently started hosting comedy open mic nights. The sign-up begins at 3:30 p.m. if you’re more the type looking to provide the chuckles but the show begins at 4 p.m. and, probably not coincidentally, that is when Kelly’s Olympian’s happy hour starts.
More info
Skatemobile pop-up in the North Park Blocks
July 17–18
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
220 NW 8th Avenue
Portland
Join the Rose City Rollers Skatemobile in the north blocks of Portland. Bring your own gear or rent from the Skatemobile and skate your heart away. It’s a great way to get some exercise this weekend and see some friendly faces. Masks and social distancing are still required.
More info and tickets
Beer run
July 17
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Oakshire Beer Hall
Portland
Looking for a little exercise and a beer to wash away the memory of that this Run For Beer event might be for you. Participants in the 5K fun run/walk will have a pint waiting for them at Oakshire Brewing and of course, you can purchase more. There will be a raffle for door prizes and more.
Info/tickets
Comedy In The Park
July 16
6 p.m. 7 p.m.
Laurelhurst Park
Portland
A free comedy show in the scenic Laurelhurst Park could be the perfect cap to a workweek if live comedy is up your alley. The show is free, bring your own blanket and enjoy a nice summer breeze and some laughs.
More info
The Clinton Street Theater’s Rocky Horror Picture Show
July 17
12 a.m.
Clinton Street Theater
Portland
The Clinton Street Theater will return to its normal showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show (with accompanying performance) at 12 a.m. For the show’s return, there will be a special burlesque performance. The theater encourages people to dress up, participate and “let their freak flag fly.”
More info/tickets
