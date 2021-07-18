8 things to do this weekend | July 16-18

As always, we curated a nice list of things you could get up to this weekend. We didn't list "stay in bed" but that's an option too.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There's plenty to do in the Portland metro(ish) are this weekend. Whether you're looking for a fun run and beer or some smooth jazz on a park lawn, it's happening over the next couple days. Lucky for you, we curated a list for you:

Jazz Festival at Cathedral Park

July 16-18

Cathedral Park

Portland



The Cathedral Park Jazz Festival is celebrating its 41st year! The event is free, but you can support the festival through donations or purchasing drinks from the beer and wine garden. There will be food carts and booths as well. There are some mask guidelines to be followed while entering or leaving the area or visiting common areas like restrooms or food booths. Bring your own chair or blanket and kick back to some jazz tunes to end your week!



Cider Tasting

July 16

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Bridgetown Beerhouse

Portland



Finnriver Farm and Cidery is hosting a cider tasting at Bridgetown Beerhouse. Finnriver makes craft ciders and fruit wines and Bridgetown has a wide variety of craft beers, ciders and natural wine on tap. If you’re looking for what appears to be a relaxed atmosphere and something good to drink this might be the thing for you this weekend.



Lents International Farmers Market

July 18

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

SE 92nd and SE Reedway

Portland



The Lents International Farmers Market is every Sunday until Nov. 21. This farmer’s market has an international focus (as you may have guessed from the name) and is a place where immigrant and new farmers can sell culturally specific produce including NW grown traditional Mexican produce and Asian greens.



Comedy open mic night

July 18

4 p.m.

Kelly’s Olympian

Portland



Looking for a laugh? Kelly’s Olympian recently started hosting comedy open mic nights. The sign-up begins at 3:30 p.m. if you’re more the type looking to provide the chuckles but the show begins at 4 p.m. and, probably not coincidentally, that is when Kelly’s Olympian’s happy hour starts.



Skatemobile pop-up in the North Park Blocks

July 17–18

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

220 NW 8th Avenue

Portland



Join the Rose City Rollers Skatemobile in the north blocks of Portland. Bring your own gear or rent from the Skatemobile and skate your heart away. It’s a great way to get some exercise this weekend and see some friendly faces. Masks and social distancing are still required.



