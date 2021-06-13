8 things to do this weekend in the Portland metro | June 11 - 13

Celebrate you with several Pride events across Portland! Here are 8 things to do this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Happy Pride! Celebrate you with several Pride events throughout Portland! We compiled a list of 8 things to do this weekend in the Portland Metro(ish) area from Pride events to supporting shelter dogs in need, there's something for everyone.

LGBTQ+ Veterans Pride Extravaganza

June 12

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Virtual

It’s Pride month and Portland likes to celebrate. Due to the ongoing pandemic some things have changed but Portland is still celebrating. This event will show the film “Breaking the Silence: Stories of Oregon’s LGBTQ Veterans” and will have a Q&A with LGBT Veteran Care Coordinators from the VA Portland Healthcare system, County Veteran Service Officer to answer VA claims questions and Project Visibility: LGBTQ+ friendly aging service and care. But, lest we not forget, the virtual drag bingo and entertainment with Poison Waters and friends.



Click here to register



Pride Vaccines Against COVID-19

June 13

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

2901 E Burnside Street, Portland



This is a drive-thru, walk-up vaccine event at the Quest Center for Integrative Health. No ID needed, you can just stroll up and get the jab. There will also be free HIV/STD tests done by Multnomah County Health. There will be food resources, health information, safe injection supplies, and free Tri-Met passes. Giveaways throughout the day.



Registration is encouraged which you can do here. Everyone is welcome but it is put on to be a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community.



Pride Pics

June 16-17

The Lot at Zidell Yards



Okay, so we know this isn’t this weekend but it’s coming up and you might want to pre-purchase tickets. It’s a two-day celebration of queer films at the outdoor venue The Lot at Zidell Yards. There will be six feature length films and six short films as well.



More information and tickets

Here’s the info for upcoming pride events

Portland Comedy Film Festival

June 10-13

Sunshine Mill Drive-Up Theater

901 E. 2nd Street, The Dalles



Grab your pals and brace for a night full of giggles at the Portland Comedy Film Festival. It’s going to be held outdoors and socially distanced at Sunshine Mill. The festival will be showing a number of short comedy films each night with an array of food and drink to purchase from Sunshine Mill to make it a complete night.



Info and tickets



Sauvie Island Farmers Market

June 13

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bella Organic Farm

16205 NW Gillihan Road, Portland



The Sauvie Island Farmers Market is back beginning this Sunday, June 13. You can head on out to peruse the sights and support local farmers and makers. There are safety guidelines in place due to COVID-19 and you are encouraged to visit the farmers market’s Facebook page for more details.



Mini-golf at Birdie Time Pub

June 13

2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

925 SE Main St, Portland



Like mini-golf and helping shelter pets in need? Well, we have the event for you. Birdie Time Pub is a dog-friendly mini-golf pub and it is hosting an event where a portion of the proceeds from each round of golf is donated to the Oregon Humane Society.

Bike with Tualatin Riverkeepers: Fanno Creek Trail

June 12

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

13500 SW Hall Boulevard, Tigard



Make some new friends, breathe in some fresh air and get a little exercise while riding along the Tualatin River. The ride starts at the Tigard Public Library and will go down the Fanno Creek Trail for 8-15 miles.



Register here