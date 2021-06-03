8 things to do this weekend in Portland | June 4 - 6

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Portland? We made it easy for you and made a list of 8 fun things you can get up to this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Whether you're looking for a little magic in the Enchanted Forest or, in an oddly specific twist of fate, you're looking for a Big Lebowski burlesque show, we've got you covered. We compiled a list of things to do this weekend in the Portland metro area:

Enchanted Forest

Saturday, June 5

8462 Enchanted Way SE

Turner, OR



The Enchanted Forest is officially reopening on Saturday, June 5 after a two week delay from when they said they wanted to originally open. There had been some public backlash about the mask policy, which would have allowed only fully vaccinated people to be without a mask indoors. Now, everyone must wear a mask indoors and may remove them outdoors.



The only way to experience the Oregon magic of this amusement park is with the purchase of a ticket in advance. The Enchanted Forest said on its Facebook that tickets for Saturday and Sunday were sold out, however tickets will become available if there are any cancelations!



More information and tickets here



Dolly Parton Tribute virtual concert

Saturday, June 5

7 p.m.



This Is Siren Nations’ 15th annual Dolly Parton Hoot Night. We know you’re workin’ 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. all week (what a way to make a livin’?) so why not kick back and enjoy some Dolly tunes? The show takes place at the Alberta Rose Theatre every year, however, due to COVID-19, it is virtual this year. Ticket sales benefit the Siren Nation Festival which celebrates and highlights original work from women in music, art and film.



There will be six great performers and it’s $20 to catch the concert.



More information and tickets here



CorePDX Food Cart Pod grand opening

Saturday, June 5

3612 SE 82nd Avenue

Portland



Looking for a little indoor/outdoor dining? This weekend, Collective Oregon Eateries (CORE) is opening its facility this weekend. There are 13 different food establishments associated with CORE right now and you can try them out this weekend. There will be a DJ, face painting and, of course, food.



For more information





Last Regiment of Syncopated Drummers

Saturday, June 5

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Polka Dot Downtown (Pioneer Square)



This event is only happening for an hour this weekend but we wanna build some potential ambiance for you! Here’s the situation: It’s Saturday in downtown Portland, the weather isn’t sweaty like it has been, in fact it’s pretty nice (I’m not Matt Zaffino don’t come for me). You get lunch at your favorite downtown spot, pick a nice step to sit on at Pioneer Square and catch the Last Regiment of Syncopated Drummers doing their thing. Boom, you’ve got lunch and a free show.



The performance will also be shared on Pioneer Courthouse Square’s social media and website.



More info



Skating with Rose City Rollers

June 5 – 6

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

North Park Blocks



Now skating with the Rose City Rollers has been an ol’ pandemic favorite of this 8 things list. However, the venue has changed once again. This time you can skate with your favorite derby friends (and your other friends) in the North Park Blocks. Bring your own gear or rent it from the Skatemobile on site.



More information and tickets



Burlesque Lebowski

Saturday, June 5

7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

812 Northwest Couch Street

Portland



The Big Legrowlski is putting on a Big Lebowski burlesque show that you can watch from home or at The Big Legrowlski in a socially distance, outdoor space. If you’re a fan of this cult classic film or just looking for a fun and very Portland thing to do this weekend you should check it out.



Tickets and more info

Yoga + Beer

Saturday, June 5

10:45 am. – 11:45 a.m.

2705 SE Ankeny Street



For those who are a little namaste and those who are a little more nama-IPA, Cheers and Namaste will be hosting Yoga + Beer at the Gorges Beer Company this weekend. It’s a new Portland Brewery in SE Portland. You’ll spend some time in an outdoor yoga practice and then swing in for a pint or two! Your $20 ticket includes the class and your first pint.



More info and tickets

