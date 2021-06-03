8 things to do this weekend in Portland | June 4 - 6

PORTLAND, Ore. — Whether you're looking for a little magic in the Enchanted Forest or, in an oddly specific twist of fate, you're looking for a Big Lebowski burlesque show, we've got you covered. We compiled a list of things to do this weekend in the Portland metro area:
Enchanted Forest
Saturday, June 5
8462 Enchanted Way SE
Turner, OR
The Enchanted Forest is officially reopening on Saturday, June 5 after a two week delay from when they said they wanted to originally open. There had been some public backlash about the mask policy, which would have allowed only fully vaccinated people to be without a mask indoors. Now, everyone must wear a mask indoors and may remove them outdoors.
The only way to experience the Oregon magic of this amusement park is with the purchase of a ticket in advance. The Enchanted Forest said on its Facebook that tickets for Saturday and Sunday were sold out, however tickets will become available if there are any cancelations!
More information and tickets here
Dolly Parton Tribute virtual concert
Saturday, June 5
7 p.m.
This Is Siren Nations’ 15th annual Dolly Parton Hoot Night. We know you’re workin’ 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. all week (what a way to make a livin’?) so why not kick back and enjoy some Dolly tunes? The show takes place at the Alberta Rose Theatre every year, however, due to COVID-19, it is virtual this year. Ticket sales benefit the Siren Nation Festival which celebrates and highlights original work from women in music, art and film.
There will be six great performers and it’s $20 to catch the concert.
More information and tickets here
CorePDX Food Cart Pod grand opening
Saturday, June 5
3612 SE 82nd Avenue
Portland
Looking for a little indoor/outdoor dining? This weekend, Collective Oregon Eateries (CORE) is opening its facility this weekend. There are 13 different food establishments associated with CORE right now and you can try them out this weekend. There will be a DJ, face painting and, of course, food.
For more information
Last Regiment of Syncopated Drummers
Saturday, June 5
12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Polka Dot Downtown (Pioneer Square)
This event is only happening for an hour this weekend but we wanna build some potential ambiance for you! Here’s the situation: It’s Saturday in downtown Portland, the weather isn’t sweaty like it has been, in fact it’s pretty nice (I’m not Matt Zaffino don’t come for me). You get lunch at your favorite downtown spot, pick a nice step to sit on at Pioneer Square and catch the Last Regiment of Syncopated Drummers doing their thing. Boom, you’ve got lunch and a free show.
The performance will also be shared on Pioneer Courthouse Square’s social media and website.
More info
Skating with Rose City Rollers
June 5 – 6
1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
North Park Blocks
Now skating with the Rose City Rollers has been an ol’ pandemic favorite of this 8 things list. However, the venue has changed once again. This time you can skate with your favorite derby friends (and your other friends) in the North Park Blocks. Bring your own gear or rent it from the Skatemobile on site.
More information and tickets
Burlesque Lebowski
Saturday, June 5
7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
812 Northwest Couch Street
Portland
The Big Legrowlski is putting on a Big Lebowski burlesque show that you can watch from home or at The Big Legrowlski in a socially distance, outdoor space. If you’re a fan of this cult classic film or just looking for a fun and very Portland thing to do this weekend you should check it out.
Tickets and more info
Yoga + Beer
Saturday, June 5
10:45 am. – 11:45 a.m.
2705 SE Ankeny Street
For those who are a little namaste and those who are a little more nama-IPA, Cheers and Namaste will be hosting Yoga + Beer at the Gorges Beer Company this weekend. It’s a new Portland Brewery in SE Portland. You’ll spend some time in an outdoor yoga practice and then swing in for a pint or two! Your $20 ticket includes the class and your first pint.
More info and tickets
Lot Laughs
Sunday, June 6
5 p.m.
1501 SE 9th Avenue
The Helium Comedy Club is hosting its outdoor, socially distant, comedy show called Lot Laughs this weekend. It’s a bring your own chair situation (seriously the website seems serious about the fact that chairs will not be provided) where you can sit back and laugh your tush off at some great stand-up comedy.
More info and tickets