PORTLAND, Ore. — Pick up a new comic, catch a movie at a drive-in or just cool off in that soon-to-be oppressive heat. There are plenty of things to do this weekend in the Portland metro(ish) area and we were nice enough to compile a list for you so you have to plan one less this thing weekend:



Free Comic Book Day

Books with Pictures

August 14

10 a.m.-8 p.m.



Books With Pictures, a comic book shop located at 1401 SE Division Street, is celebrating not only its 20th anniversary but also Free Comic Book Day (FCBD). FCBD is a yearly event that is just as it sounds – a day where free comics are available at many shops across the country. But Books With Pictures will also have signings by local creators, a kids’ craft table etc. Masks are required and tables will be set up outside. Swing by, say hello, pick up some comics from the inclusive, youth-focused shop and kick back and read some great stuff this weekend!



Drive-in movies

Sunshine Mill Winery

Fridays and Saturdays

Begins 9:30 p.m.



The Sunshine Mill Winery is hosting drive-in movies over Friday and Saturday nights again. It will be showing a variety of films. It’s $20 a car, so grab your friends and get ready to recline those seats. There is a full appetizer menu for purchase, too.



19th Annual Autism Walk

Oaks Park

August 15

9 a.m.



Autism Society of Oregon is hosting its annual Autism Walk. It’s being held at Oaks Park and the walk itself is meant to be accessible to all. But it’s not just a walk there will be resources tables, cosplay characters for kiddos to take photos with, rides and more. The fee to register for the walk and money spent goes to benefit the Autism Society.



Youth Discovery Hike

Forest Park Conservancy

August 14

10:30 a.m.



Join other families on a guided hike through Forest Park. Snacks will be provided! You are encouraged to bring your own snacks and water, too. This could be a great and socially distanced way to get your kids out into nature this weekend if you’re feeling cooped up in the house.



1950s Sci-Fi Bingo

Peninsula Odd Fellows Lodge

August 14-15



Musical numbers, comedy and bingo, oh my! Here’s a way to beat the heat for some kid and adult-friendly entertainment. Play some bingo and be entertained while definitely interacting with aliens and space cadets. Snacks and sodas will be available for purchase and the proceeds will be going to a local charity. Masks are required.



STEAM Kits for Kids

Garden Home Community Library

August 14

10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Pick up a fun science kit for you and the kiddo in your life. You will get red cabbage, and test tubes for testing all the different liquids so kiddos can learn what is acidic, neutral or basic.



