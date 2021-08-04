8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend: April 9 - 11

Stay in or go out? There are plenty of options on our list of 8 things to do in the Portland-ish area this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Looking for a leisurely walk around an art museum or a workout on wheels while skating around the Lloyd Center? We've got your back. Here is our list of 8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend:

Portland Art Museum

Saturday, April 10

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

1219 SW Park Avenue, Portland



The Portland Art Museum is reopening to the public on April 10. Visitors will be able to access all the galleries, except the main special spaces and some adjacent galleries. The museum will reopen completely on May 5, including its highly anticipated Ansel Adams exhibition.



Timed ticket entry is required. The museum recommends that you book in advance. Social distancing, and mask-wearing is required.



Click here for more information.

Skating at the Lloyd Center

Saturday, April 10

1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Lloyd Center

2201 Lloyd Center, Portland



Skate with your local roller derby ladies outdoors at the Lloyd Center this weekend. There are two sessions available that you can purchase a ticket for. Only 50 participants per time slot are allowed, so purchase your tickets in advance. You can bring your own gear or rent from the Skatemobile that will be on the premises. All attendees are required to be socially distanced, wear masks, and sign a waiver.

OMSI Maker workshop

Friday, April 9

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Virtual



Join OMSI for a virtual fermentation workshop where you’ll be taught how to make your own kraut and learn the basics of making your own kombucha, like a true Portlander. You have to supply your own knife, cutting board and large bowl if you purchase a supply kit. The kit includes everything else you need

including: a quart-size Mason jar, fermenting salt, classic or spicy kimchi spice blend, green cabbage and a SCOBY to start your own kombucha. The starter kits are pick-up only.



For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

Family-friendly craft workshop

Sunday, April 11

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Board and Brush Portland

1100 SE Division Street, Suite 111



Kids craft free this weekend at Board and Brush in Portland. You can pick a project and are provided with all the materials needed and step-by-step instructions to complete the wood craft. But on Sunday, if you purchase an adult ticket, you can get one free children’s ticket. Pre-registration is required.



More information here.



Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

March 19 – May 2

33814 S Meridian Road, Woodburn



This will likely make the list until it is over because it is a sight to be seen! Right now, the thousands of blooms are at 60% bloom but it is worth a visit still. If you want to wait until a little later, maybe a couple of weeks from now when the flowers have bloomed more, we suggest you get your pass ahead of time. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, passes are limited.



Click here for more information.





Slabtown Makers Market

April 10 – 11

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

2516 NW 29th Avenue, Portland



More than 40 PNW makers have come together for the Slabtown Makers Market and will all be donating 5% of their proceeds to local nonprofits. At the market, you’ll find handmade jewelry, ceramic, housewares, plants, pet products and more. The market is outdoors so there will be plenty of fresh air and space to maintain COVID-19 social distancing rules.



For a list of makers and more information click here.

Jurassic Empire Adventure drive-thru

April 10 – 11

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Portland International Raceway

1940 N Victory Boulevard, Portland



You can cruise through a prehistoric journey in your car and check out dinosaurs and mammals that lived a long long time ago. There are over 60 moving, breathing, life-size realistic dinosaurs. Keep an eye out for the T-rex. Don’t be fooled by its tiny arms. There is no rule that says you can’t pump the Jurassic Park theme song as you cruise around and see all that Jurassic Empire has to offer.



Ticket info here.

Camellia Run/Walk