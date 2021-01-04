8 things to do this weekend: April 2-4

Easter egg hunts for kids and adults alike, a truffle food experience and a stroll through some flowers are just some of the things that made our list this week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Spring is the thing and the Easter bunny is coming to town this weekend, which means there are a lot of outdoor activities you can participate in safely. From Easter egg hunts for adults to COVID-safe ones for littles, to casual strolls through flowers, here is our list of 8 things to do this weekend:

Portland cherry blossoms

At your leisure



Take a walk along the water at Tom McCall Waterfront Park and see the famous Portland cherry blossoms. It’s a spectacle you won’t want to miss and the weather isn’t supposed to be entirely miserable according to our KGW meteorologists (but we both know how Portland spring can be).

Tulip Fest

March 19 – May 2

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm

33814 S Meridian Road, Woodburn



Maybe having a little slice of Holland is more your speed? Well, we have good news for you, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm and Winery is hosting its yearly Tulip Fest again. It was canceled last year due to the coronavirus and this year there will be changes to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and to keep all patrons and staff safe. That includes tickets for time slots to be in the tulip field. You may want to consider picking up your tickets early because of capacity limitation rules.



You can find a list of events here.



Ticket information here.



Don’t forget you can donate tulips to a senior in a care facility!

Adults only Easter egg hunt

Saturday, April 3

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Carlton Cellars

301 E 2nd Street, Newberg



Kiddos shouldn’t have all the fun with the Easter bunny. This 21+ Easter egg hunt includes fun prizes like group tours and tastings at Carlton Cellars, vouchers for “swag”, wine accessories, gift certificates and coupons and more. Tickets include the egg hunt, a glass of wine and a food voucher for Farmer’s Plate and Pantry who will be serving food during the event.



Check out ticket information here.

Easter Skate

Saturday, April 3

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Lloyd Center Ice Rink

953 Lloyd Center, Portland



This is for adults and kids alike. Join others at the Lloyd Center to skate and say hi to the Easter bunny. While supplies last, kids 12 and under with valid skate reservations will receive an Easter basket. The bunny will be on-site from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. but you’re free to skate any time. Masks and social distancing are required.



For more information and reservations click here.



Lee Farms Easter egg hunt

April 1 – 2

Lee Farms

21975 SW 65th Avenue, Tualatin



Join Lee Farms as they resume their annual Easter egg hunt for kiddos. Like many other events across the state, the Easter egg hunt at Lee Farms had been canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus. However, this year the hunts are back. There are tickets for time slots to reduce the number of people on the farm at once.

Easter egg Extravaganza Drive-thru

Saturday, April 3

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Orenco Church

6420 NE Oelrich Street, Hillsboro



If an in-person Easter egg hunt isn’t your jam, don’t worry there are some drive-thru ones too, like the one at Orenco Church. Don’t forget your kiddo’s bag or basket to carry their goodies. Cars will drive through the parking lot and be given eggs from decorated trunks. COVID-restrictions will be followed, don’t forget your mask.



More info here.

Abbey Road Farm Sip and Shop

Sunday, April 4

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10280 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton



Abbey Road Farm is hosting a Sip and Shop event the first Sunday of every month and this month there will be a smash burger pop-up cooked up by Chef Will Preisch. You can chow down and also shop different local vendors as well as Abbey Road essentials like farm fresh eggs and in-season produce. You can also wander their grounds and make cute animal friends.



More information here.

Oregon Truffle Festival

Online