8 things to do this weekend: April 16-18

Hit a local amusement park, head out to do some roller skating, or frolic in some flowers. It's up to you, here are our picks for what to do this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There's plenty to get up to this weekend in and around Oregon and SW Washington. Here's our curated list of events:

Oaks Amusement Park

Reopens April 17

12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland



The Oaks Amusement Park reopens on Saturday, April 17. There are a limited number of admission tickets available due to new COVID-19 restrictions so it might be a good idea to get a ticket ahead of time. Of course, there are amusement rides, but also limited-capacity roller skating and live music every Friday and Saturday.



Check out its website for more info.

Drive-in for the American Heart Association

Friday, April 30

7:30 p.m. (gates open) 8:30 p.m. (movie begins)

406 NW 5th Avenue, Battle Ground

A drive-in movie is being hosted at the Lewisville Campus in Battle Ground. It will be playing Pixar’s Inside Out and while the movie is free, donations are encouraged and will benefit the American Heart Association.

Before the movie begins, student-led programming will focus on vaping prevention, heart health, and healthy ways to deal with difficult emotions. There is space for 100 cars. You can make a reservation here.



This event is hosted by Prevent Together: Battle Ground Prevention Alliance, Chief Umtuch Dream Team, Chief Umtuch PTO and Chief Umtuch ASB.

Family Forest Day

Saturday, April 17

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hoyt Arboretum

4000 SW Fairview Boulevard, Portland



Take a hike with the family and visit some of the educational tables set up around the trail in the Hoyt Arboretum. It’s a free monthly event, but this month, the park is celebrating Arbor Day, so you can learn about trees as you walk.



More info here.

Zenger Farm plant and seed swap

Saturday, April 17

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Zenger Farm

11741 SE Foster Road, Portland

Zenger Farm is hosting an all-day plant and seed swap at its farm. There will be more than 450 plants to give away but it encourages you to bring your own plants to add to the swap. The farm and wetland are open for exploration, as are the Children’s Garden and Nature Playground area. There are two time slots available. The 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. slot is reserved for groups with BIPOC members and the 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. slot is open to anyone who might like to come.

Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

March 19 – May 2

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm

33814 S Meridian Road, Woodburn



This will make our list until it’s over because you have to see it. It is the peak time to see all the tulips open at once and get a little taste of Holland in our pacific northwest town. All tickets need to be purchased online, so we recommend you check on getting one soon. The farm is taking extra precautions this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.



You can also purchase tulips to donate to an assisted living facility which is sweet.



More information here.





Portland Cherry Blossoms

Whenever you want



Seeing the cherry blossoms is a great way to enjoy the nice spring weather (while it lasts, I mean, come on we live in Portland) and see something beautiful. We suggest taking a nice walk around Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Stop somewhere downtown for a coffee, maybe. Don’t forget your mask and sunscreen.





Lloyd Center skating

Saturday, April 17

1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Lloyd Center

2201 Lloyd Center, Portland

Skate with your local roller derby ladies outdoors at the Lloyd Center this weekend. There are two sessions available that you can purchase a ticket for. Only 50 participants per time slot are allowed, so purchase your tickets in advance. You can bring your own gear or rent from the Skatemobile that will be on the premises. All attendees are required to be socially distanced, wear masks, and sign a waiver.



You can get tickets here.



Prepare for Portland Pizza Week

April 19-25



Pizza week is COMING. Two just $2 a slice and $16 for an entire pizza from 24 different vendors. Honestly, who doesn’t like pizza? But we’re saying get prepared because pizza week is April 1925. We didn’t want to wait until next weekend to tell you about it because you’ll miss most of it. Just remember to be patient as many of these businesses may be busy!



Read here for the full list of participating vendors.