8 things to do around Portland this weekend | March 17-20

Looking for something to do this weekend? You've got options. From St. Paddy's Day celebrations to a dumpling making class, there's something for everyone.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oaks Amusement Park



March 19



Varying hours – schedule here



7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland

Oaks Amusement Park is opening March 19! You can look forward to rides, classic midway games like ring toss, balloon bust and even arcade games. There is mini golf and plenty of places to soak in the sunshine at the park’s picnic spots. Oaks Park is a Portland institution and if you’ve never been, we suggest you wait for a gorgeous day out and check it out.

Don’t miss out on the roller rink either. We didn’t:

2022 Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

March 18-May 1

Varying times

33814 S Meridian Road, Woodburn

The 2022 Tulip Festival is opening this weekend with just a little color, it said on its website. While there are lots of other things to do on the property, if you’re looking for the tulips to be in full bloom, the field report on the Tulip Fest’s website suggests that peak bloom won’t be until the first couple weeks of April. However, this is a ticketed event to cut down on crowds so you may want to secure your spot now.



More info here





Cherry Blossoms at the Waterfront



Tom McCall Waterfront Park



98 SW Naito Parkway, Portland

The Portland Cherry Blossoms aren’t to be missed. Around this time of year, they are a sight to be seen down at the waterfront. Tom McCall Waterfront Park is a great place to catch them. They may not be in full bloom yet but a stroll down the waterfront could never be considered a waste of time, so we suggest you get out there for a nice walk and see if you can catch a bloom or two.

Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism

Portland Art Museum



Feb. 19-June 5



1219 SW Park Avenue, Portland

While this event isn’t exclusive to this weekend, we say no better a time than now to check out the Mexican Modernism exhibit at the Portland Art Museum. The museum calls it “a fascinating exploration of the Avant-Garde cultural movement in Mexico in the early 20th century. Featuring over 150 works, including paintings and works on paper collected by Jacques and Natasha Gelman alongside photographs and period clothing, the exhibition presents cherished works by iconic artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera in the broader context of Mexican Modernism, including artwork by Manuel and Lola Álvarez Bravo, Miguel Covarrubias, Gunther Gerzso, María Izquierdo, Carlos Mérida, David Alfaro Siqueiros, Juan Soriano, Rufino Tamayo and others.”

St. Patrick’s IPA Fest

March 17-20

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

126 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland

Pine Street Taproom is celebrating St. Paddy’s Day with some IPAs. Tickets include a glass mug and 12 tasters. You’ll have access to restaurants in the Pine Street Market as well. We know Portland loves IPAs, so this event had to make our list. You can redeem your ticket any time during the event from March 17-20.





Kells St. Patrick’s Festival



March 17-19



Varying times

210 NW 21st Avenue

If you expect any place in Portland to be doing it up right for St. Patrick’s Day, it’s probably Kells and they don’t disappoint. All weekend, beginning on St. Patrick’s Day there will be live Irish music, and of course, beer and food to match, at the brewery. Don your kilt and your best kelly green and party hard enough to make the saint himself blush (responsibly, of course.)







Old Town/Chinatown Block Party

March 19

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

318 NW Davis Street

This weekend there will be a block party in Old Town! You can expect food from Fuego Food Carts, a mobile beer garden, music by local Portland DJs from Tube, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament hosted by Black Star Athletic Academy and a pop-up market with local artists makers, sneakerheads and vintage finds and more.

Authentic Asian dumpling making class

March 19

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

5716 SE 92nd Avenue, Portland