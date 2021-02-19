8 things to do in the Portland metro this weekend: Feb. 19-21

Drink some wine, plant some plants, or support local businesses this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The snow has melted (for the most part) and if you're itching for something to do, we've got you covered. From COVID-safe ice skating to a comedy show you won't want to miss. Here are 8 things to do this weekend in the Portland metro area:

1. Love in the time of COVID drive-in live comedy show

Rose City Rollers Hangar

Saturday, Feb. 19 - 20 at 7 p.m.

Rose City Rollers, Portland Mercury and SheBop are presenting a drive-in comedy show with five Portland comics. It's a fundraising event for your local roller derby team, the Rose City Rollers, local comedians, The Mercury and Oaks Amusement Park.

All attendees must be distanced and wear masks.

2. Healing crystals, succulents and wine, oh my!

Virtual

Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Hip Chicks Do Wine is hosting a virtual get-together where there will be wine tasting, plants, healing crystals and probably some chit-chat.

Tickets have to be purchased in advance and are $90. It includes a container, four plants, potting mix, decorative rocks, healing crystals and four 2 ounce samples of wine.

Who couldn't use a little wine and healing energy during the pandemic?

You can also purchase more wine to be delivered with your kits.

3. 4 The Culture Black History Month Market

Every Saturday in February

6 N Tillamook Street, Portland from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Maybe you're just looking to get out of the house meander a bit and even support some local artists or business owners. You can do that that at the Billy Webb Elks Lodge small local business and artist pop-up market to celebrate Black History Month. It's happening every Saturday throughout February.



Masks are required as is social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available at every table and at the entrance.

4. Skating at the Lloyd Center

Lloyd Center - West End Parking garage

Saturdays and Sundays throughout February from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Looking to stretch those legs a little bit? Well on Saturdays and Sundays in February you can join the Rose City Rollers and skate your heart out at the Lloyd Center. The skating area is outdoors but masks are required.



Ticket prices vary on whether or not you have your own skating gear or if you have to rent it but that option will be available when you arrive. Each skate slot is open to 50 guests.



You can find more information and purchase tickets here.

5. Volunteer to keep King School Park litter-free

King School Park

NE 6th Avenue & NW Wygant Street

Sunday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

So we mentioned it's Oregon's birthday but it will also be the late civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis' birthday on Sunday. To celebrate you can give the gift of volunteering to help pick up litter at King School Park with SOLVE.



This requires registering for a spot which you can do here.



Volunteers will all be given trash grabbers, trash bags, work gloves and high-visibility vests. Masks are mandatory. It is also recommended you bring water and dress for the weather.

6. Comics for the kiddos

Tigard Public Library

13500 SW Hall Boulevard

Sunday, Feb. 21 from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Fostering Readers: Comic Creators is being put on by the Tigard Public Library. Kiddos grades 1-4 are welcome. They will read comics together and create some with supplies provided to them.

This is a free event but you do have to sign up before 12 p.m. Feb. 20.

7. Chill with some (free) yoga

Virtual

Saturday, Feb. 20 from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The pandemic is stressful and if you're the kind of person who finds relaxation in body movements this might be for you.

Yoga instructor Kadisha Aburub has advertised that the class is for all levels and will have an emphasis on meditation and creating a still mind while moving.

8. Watch WandaVision on Disney+

Your house

Literally whenever you want

Alright, so the person who writes these articles (me, Destiny Johnson) is also the resident comics nerd here. I think you should kick back and relax and have your mind boggled by WandaVision on Disney+. It's got heart, it's got grief, it's got some Marvel characters you might remember all wrapped up into sitcom tropes you'll love and feel nostalgic about. New episodes come out on Friday, which you know if you've been watching. However, if you haven't, don't feel daunted, each episode is only 30 minutes long and it's perfect for a cozy weekend binge.

If you're not one of the 86.8 million people with Disney+, it costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.