8 things to do in the Portland Metro area this weekend | April 29 – May 2

Here's our list of 8 things to get up to this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got your back! From ice carving to repotting your favorite plants, there's something to get up to this weekend for everyone.

1. Portland Night Market

April 30 – May 2

4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

100 SE Alder Street

Portland



The Portland Night Market is back! Tickets are for time slots for the Night Market in order to stay COVID-compliant, but it is everything you remember of the Night Market. There will be between 60 and 100 Portland vendors celebrating with music, drinks, retail and culture.



Click here for more information and tickets

2. Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival

Ends Sunday, May 2

33814 S Meridian Road

Woodburn



It’s the last weekend to get a little slice of Holland here in Oregon. Pick up a ticket ahead of time to enjoy the thousands of tulip blooms at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm before they’re gone until next year. The farm has taken measures to ensure that they are COVID compliant which includes time slots and social distancing.



Click here for more information and tickets



3. Skate Pop-Up with the Rose City Rollers

Sunday, May 2

1 p.m. –3 p.m. and 3:30 – 5 p.m.

211 SW Caruthers Street

Portland



Get active safely outside with your favorite roller derby team. The Rose City Rollers have been putting on safe outdoor skates during the pandemic to help people get active and have a little fun in a COVID-safe way. You can bring your own gear or rent from the Skatemobile on the premises. There are two time slots with limited spaces, so get your spot ahead of time.



Click here for more information and tickets

4. Virtual Pour Oregon

April 29 – May 2



Pour Oregon is a virtual wine festival for people who want to celebrate Oregon wines. There are a few session packs available which include 2-3 full bottles of wine, and lots of extra goodies. If you want to enjoy a virtual wine tasting this weekend you’re encouraged to email wine@cellar305.com or call 503-897-8013.



Click here for more info



5. Humane Society for SW Washington: Walk/Run for the animals

Saturday, May 1



Celebrate the 30th anniversary of this Humane Society fundraiser with your furry friend. You can register online to walk/run at your own time and at your own pace. This is an online run/walk which means you can complete your 5k essentially anywhere. Of course, proceeds benefit the Humane Society.



Click here for more details and tickets



6. Ice Carving Workshop

Saturday, May 1

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

111 Southeast 136th avenue

Portland



Looking to take up a new hobby? Want to make your own ice swan for your next event? Okay, we’re not sure you’ll get those skills but you don’t need any experience for this cool (get it?) workshop. Two people are allowed to work at one workspace so consider it an interesting date night?



Click here for more information and tickets



7. Paint Nite

Sunday, May 2

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

1109 Washington Street

Vancouver



Have a sip at Heathen Brewing Feral Public House while you paint some cute art for your home. On May 2, there appears to be two painting time slots, one for 2 p.m. and one for 6 p.m. and the paintings are wildly different. If you’re into art and beer, this is for you.



Click here for more information and tickets

8. Repotting party

Sunday, May 2

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

11 NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard

Suite 501



It is the perfect time to repot the plants in your indoor jungle and why not do it surrounded by other plant lovers? The Vessel Society invites you to hang out and repot. You’re encouraged to bring your own supplies to repot. Donations from the ticket sales will go toward supplies everyone can use.



Click here for more info and tickets