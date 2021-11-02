8 things to do in Portland this weekend: Feb. 12-14

Here are 8 things to do this weekend from staying in with some tea, running in some mud and literally carving wooden spoons, there is something for everyone.

PORTLAND, Ore. — 1. Snow day(s)!

Thursday-Saturday? (You know how weather can be)

It is supposed to snow in the Portland-metro area and if it does, the following events may be canceled so check before you head on out to them. However, the snow can be an event in and of itself. Be mindful while driving and you can check all the places that are closed here on our website, but you can also get your tubing/sledding on. Just be sure to pick up a Sno-Park pass before you go!

2. Black History Month Mimi’s Fresh Tees pop-up event

Feb. 12-13 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

In celebration of Black History month, which is this month in case you missed it, Mimi’s Fresh Tees has launched a new T-shirt design with the message, “Black History Didn’t Start with Slavery.” Mimi’s Fresh Tees will be selling the shirts during a pop-up event on Feb. 12 - 13 from 12-5 p.m. at Alberta Main Street Headquarters, located at 1722 NE Alberta St.

On Saturday, Feb. 13, during Mimi's Fresh Tees Pop up at the Alberta Main Street headquarters, PDX Love over Hate volunteers will be presenting more than 70 letters of support written by elementary school students to the victims of letters that threatened to kill several Black journalists and activists. Black Street Bakery will also be at the event.



You could plan a nice little date (friend date or otherwise) and support some Black-owned businesses in the neighborhood.

3. Celebrate the Chinese New Year at Lan Su Chinese Gardens

Feb. 12 - 28

Beginning Feb. 12 - 28 the Lan Su Chinese Gardens in Portland is celebrating the Chinese New Year and ushering in the Year of the Ox. Every guest visiting on Friday, Feb. 12 will receive a hong bao, or traditional lucky red envelope.

There is also an 18 ft. phoenix lantern sculpture that has just recently joined the 20 ft. dragon lantern sculpture and nest in the garden’s Lake Zither during the festival.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each entry has a one-hour time slot with directional visiting routes and, of course, face coverings are required. You can find more information and purchase tickets here.

4. Painting with a Twist – You’re Llamazing!

Feb. 13 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Looking for something fun to do out of the potential snow this weekend? A kid and adult-friendly painting session are available from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at the Painting with a Twist located at 1406 SW Broadway. There is time to mix and mingle from 2-2:30 p.m. and both adult- and kid-friendly drinks will be available for purchase.

In the class, you’ll be walked through how to paint an adorable picture of two llamas.



Attendance has been limited so that there can be 6 feet of distance maintained at all times.

5. Luna Lovegood's Exceptionally (Extra)Ordinary Event Tea Service Pickup

Pick up Feb. 13 and Virtual Tea Party on Feb. 14

Calling all Harry Potter nerds, if you’re looking for a way to beat the cold weather, Lovejoy’s Tea Room of Portland, located at 3286 NE Killingsworth Street, is having a pick-up tea service on Saturday, Feb. 13 for the Virtual Tea on Valentine’s Day on Sunday.

There are different tiers where include different treats all with adorable Harry Potter-themed names like the Philosopher's scone, Ginger Newt biscuit and a fire breathing dragon's egg. After you pick up your order, the tea room is having a virtual tea party on Feb. 14 at 2 p.m.

You can pick up the tea and treats on Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

6. My Muddy Valentine 5K

Feb. 13

If you’re a functional couple who likes to workout or run together this fun run/obstacle course on Saturday, Feb. 13, might be for you. But the website said that it’s also for families and friends to, “escape the cliché and get down and dirty,” which seems like a great innuendo, but they’re serious.

The event is at Lee Farms in Tualatin and might be canceled because of the coming weather and possible snow but runners are encouraged to show up in hears, tutus and or/group costume.



There’s also a virtual option.



You can find more information here.

7. Wooden Spoon Carving

Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

OK, but hear us out. Maybe you’re not the kind of couple who finds running together to be fun but maybe you’re looking to learn a new fun skill?

This is a one-day class on Valentine's day from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Wildcraft Studio School, located at 601 SE Hawthorne Blvd., where you can learn traditional greenwood carving techniques and will teach you to carve wood into usable objects. No previous experience is required, and it is open to people 16 and up.

8. Love Struck Drive-in

Feb. 19 - 21

This event made last week’s list, too, but it has been rescheduled to Feb. 19-21 so you still have time to get tickets to have a fun weekend with your pals or your partner(s) for next weekend.