Whether you want to go outdoors and mountain bike or pick lavender, or stay home and attend a virtual event, there are plenty of ways to enjoy this summer.

PORTLAND, Ore — It's the middle of summer, and that's a great time to be in Portland, even in the middle of a global pandemic.

Whether you want to venture out to an event with your mask on, or do something fun from the comfort of home, there are plenty of ways to enjoy this summer. From outdoor activities like mountain biking and lavender picking, to virtual crafting markets and workshops with Olympic athletes, there are a lot of options.

So here are 8 things to do around Portland this weekend:

Go to a comedy show

Ryan Niemiller came in third place in season 14 of America's Got Talent. Born with a disability in both arms, he calls himself The Cripple Threat of Comedy. This week, he's doing five shows at Helium Comedy Club. He told KGW that doing comedy is how he escapes the stress of the world, and he hopes it has the same effect on his viewers.

Helium reopened a few weeks ago, with new safety measures, including required face coverings, temperature checks upon entry and separate table seating for groups. Read about all of the new measures here.

When: Thursday, July 23 at 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, July 24 and 25, at 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Where: Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave, Portland

Buy tickets in advance here

Get ready for Tokyo 2021 with some Olympians

The Olympics aren't happening for another year (the Games are one year out as of this week!), but you can still get ready and celebrate with Olympians around the world, virtually. Airbnb is teaming up with the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee for a 5-day summer festival with activities hosted by athletes. The activities include different workshops, like an apple pie cooking class with Swiss rock climber Petra Klinger, interval training with Bahamian sprinter Andretti Bain and a mind and body masterclass with American track and field athlete Mechelle Lewis.

When: July 24-29

Where: Online

Sign up in advance for the experiences here

Learn about Portland soccer at the Oregon Historical Society

The Oregon Historical Society is opening a new exhibit this week, called We are the Rose City! A History of Soccer in Portland. The exhibit looks back at some of the big milestones that have shaped 45 years of professional soccer in Portland. It will also include team scarves and patches on display, and Timber Joey's famous chainsaw.

The museum does have new safety guidelines in place, including required face coverings, social distancing and limited building capacity. Read about all of the guidelines here.

When: Friday, July 24 through April 11, 2021

Where: Oregon Historical Society, 1200 SW Park Ave, Portland

Go to OMSI After Dark, virtually

OMSI After Dark is going virtual, and that means people of all ages can attend from home (the events are normally 21+). This Friday's event is called ZestFest, and is a celebration of spicy foods. There will be science demos, hot sauce experts, music and more. Tickets include a link to the live stream and a box of spicy goodies to enjoy at home during the event.

When: Friday, July 24, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Online

Buy tickets in advance here

Pick some lavender in Newberg

The 16th annual Lavender Festival was canceled, but you can still head to a u-pick farms to enjoy beautiful purple landscapes. July and August are bloom season, so it's the perfect time to go smell the lavender and take some selfies in the fields. Wayward Winds in Newberg has 3,000 plants, including over 100 different varieties of lavender. The farm does have face covering and social distancing requirements in place.

When: July 1 through August 9

Where: Wayward Winds Lavender Farm, 17005 NE Courtney Rd, Newberg

Go mountain biking and explore Mount Hood

The Timberline Bike Park is open for its second season, with lift-assisted trails for mountain bikers of all ages. The summer ski area is also open, as is the hotel at Timberline and many hiking trails in the area.

There are social distancing rules in effect, and every guest must complete a mandatory COVID-19 questionnaire upon arrival. Read all about the mountain's safety measures here.

When: All summer

Where: Mt. Hood National Forest, Oregon

Find information about and buy tickets for all of Timberline's summer activities here

Support local crafters at a virtual market

Portland's craft scene has not slowed down during this pandemic. So instead of hosting an in-person event, Crafty Wonderland is going virtual! Instead of getting to meet the vendors face-to-face, each of the 90 vendors will host an Instagram live during the event, to give tours of their studios, teach viewers new skills and more. And of course, you can shop from the vendors for new jewelry, home decor, clothing, art and more.

When: Friday, July 24 5 p.m. - 7p.m. and Saturday, July 25 11a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Online

View the schedule of the live events here

Go to the Oregon Zoo

The Oregon Zoo is back open! In an effort to ensure a safe experience for zoogoers, there are a few new measures in place, including timed ticketing, one-way paths, required face coverings and handwashing and sanitizing stations.

When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (starting Sunday, July 12 for non-members)

Where: 4001 SW Canyon Road

Tickets: Reserve in advance here.