PORTLAND, Oregon — It's the first weekend of fall, and that means pumpkins, corn mazes and Oktoberfest!

Of course, because cooler weather is on its way, it also means the end of some of our favorite summer events and the socially distant gatherings we've had outdoors in the sunshine.

Although Halloween and other fall events will look different this year, there's still plenty to celebrate. Whether you want to support frontline workers at a corn maze, start celebrating Halloween early or drink beer at Oktoberfest, there are a lot of ways to have fun.

So here are 8 things to do around Portland this weekend:

Visit the Saturday Market for its last weekend of the season

The Portland Saturday Market is closing early this year, because of the impacts of COVID-19. So this Saturday is your last chance to visit the vendors and shop in person! After that, you can still shop the market online year round, but the physical market won't open again until spring 2021.

When: Saturday, September 26, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 2 SW Naito Parkway

Support frontline workers at a corn maze

"We thank you, frontline workers." That's what the seven-acre corn maze at Bella Organic Farm says this year. Each year, the farm picks a different theme, and this year it's dedicated to our country's frontline workers for all they have done and continue to do for us. For the month of September, frontline workers get in free!

When: Through October 31

Where: Bella Organic Pumpkin Patch, 16205 NW Gillihan Rd

Drink wine and eat bacon

The Hip Chicks are always coming up with different fun foods to pair with their wines (see our Halloween events article for their candy and wine pairing!). This weekend, they're pairing an assortment of bacon-centric appetizers with four of their wines.

Get your ticket in advance here.

When: September 25-27

Where: Hip Chicks Do Wine, 4510 SE 23rd Ave

Go out to eat in Beaverton

It's the fourth annual Beaverton Restaurant Week, and more than 35 restaurants are participating this year. Support local spots by enjoying ramen 🍜, pancakes 🥞, sushi 🍣, pizza 🍕and more.

When: September 24 - October 4

Where: Restaurants around Beaverton - see the map here

Start celebrating Halloween early at Halloweentown

In 1998, the Disney Channel original movie "Halloweentown" was shot in St. Helens, and every year the town hosts a monthlong event in celebration: The Spirit of Halloweentown. This year is no different - in most ways. There will be photo ops with The Big Pumpkin, self-guided haunted walking tours, a tiny parade of pumpkins, a costume contest, a vendor village and more. Social distancing and other safety guidelines will be in place. Buy tickets in advance here.

When: September 26 through November 1

Where: 275 Strand Street, St. Helens

Drink beer at Oktoberfest!

It's Oktoberfest time! And yes, we're still in the middle of a pandemic, so the party looks a bit different this year. Prost! is making its celebration reservation only, so grab your quarantine bubble, make a reservation, put on your lederhosen or dirndl and show up and drink some beer and enjoy German food and music.

When: Saturday, September 26 - call 503-954-2674 to book your reservation

Where: Prost! 4237 N Mississippi Ave

Honor veterans in Lincoln City

Each year, Chinook Winds Casino Resort honors veterans at its Annual Celebration of Honor. This year, the casino is expanding the recognition to first responders and people impacted by the Echo Mountain wildfires. The event includes giveaways, a parade of flags, Desert Storm Memorial readings and a keynote speech from the director of the Portland VA Healthcare System.

Read the full lineup of events here.

When: September 23 - 26 - the Lincoln City Kiwanis Parade of Flags and the Desert Storm Memorial readings will take place on Saturday, September 26 at 2 p.m.

Where: Lincoln City and the Chinook Winds Facebook page

Go roller skating outside at Oaks Park

The Rose City Rollers are hosting outdoor, socially distanced skating at Oaks Amusement Park! You can rent skates or bring your own, and then skate the entire 43 acres of Oaks property.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. (buy tickets for a specific timeslot in advance)