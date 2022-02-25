8 things to do in the Portland metro this weekend | Feb. 25-27

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are eight things you can get up to in the Portland metro.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Looking for something to do this weekend in the Portland metro? Might we suggest you take in a Disney movie elevated with a performance from the Oregon Symphony or closing out Black History Month by attending some events put together for the Black History Festival NW? Here are eight things you can get up to this weekend:

Disney’s “Coco” with the Oregon Symphony

Feb.26-27

Varying times

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

The hit Disney and Pixar movie “Coco” will be played while the Oregon Symphony plays the music live. There are shows on both days this weekend and tickets start at $29. The Oregon Symphony does require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test. Face coverings are also mandatory.

Black History Festival NW

Feb. 25-28

Varying times

Events and venues city wide

The mission of the Black History Festival NW is to raise awareness and celebrate culture through educational and uplifting events. As Black History Month comes to a close, the Black History Festival NW has a number of different events you can attend including a film festival aimed at showing Africa through the eyes of Africans.

Rose City Polar Plunge

Feb. 26

Various times

Willamette Park

The race and plunge is back in person in 2022. The Polar Plunge is a chilling tradition for a good cause. The money raised goes to Special Olympics Oregon. So if participating in a run or jumping into frigid water – or both of those things for a good cause sound good to you, this is the event for you. You do need to preregister.

Tamales Festival “to go”

Feb. 25-27

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Portland Mercado

There will be different kinds of tamales from all over Latin America available in one place at the Portland Mercado this weekend. While this is a to-go event, you can dine in if you’re following COVID protocols. But look, it’s going to be chilly this weekend and what sounds better than a chilly afternoon with a warm tamale?

PDX Craft Beer Fest

Feb. 25-27

Pine Street Market

If you’re into Portland’s rich beer culture, here’s an event for you. The Pine Street Taproom is hosting the PDX Craft Beer Fest. Tickets are $30 and they include a mug and 12 tasters. Pints will also be available for purchase. There is food available for purchase elsewhere in the Pine Street Market too.



More info and tickets

Hillsbrew Fest

Feb. 25-27

Varying times

Wingspan Event and Conference Center

So, yes, you’re into beer but you’re not in Portland. That’s alright, the Hillsbrew Fest will be taking place this weekend in Hillsboro as well. It promises to bring beer lovers together to enjoy different styles of beer from 30 independent craft brewers from all over the state.

Portland Jazz Festival

Feb. 25-26

Various times

Various venues

The PDX Jazz Festival will be ending this week and there are a few events left that are both ticketed and free. If you’re looking for some live music, there are a lot of options for you at an array of different venues. Some of the events are indoors, where masks are required.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Feb. 26-March 12

Varying times

Winningstad Theatre