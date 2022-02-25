8 things to do in the Portland metro this weekend | Feb. 25-27

PORTLAND, Ore. — Looking for something to do this weekend in the Portland metro? Might we suggest you take in a Disney movie elevated with a performance from the Oregon Symphony or closing out Black History Month by attending some events put together for the Black History Festival NW? Here are eight things you can get up to this weekend:
Disney’s “Coco” with the Oregon Symphony
- Feb.26-27
- Varying times
- Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
The hit Disney and Pixar movie “Coco” will be played while the Oregon Symphony plays the music live. There are shows on both days this weekend and tickets start at $29. The Oregon Symphony does require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test. Face coverings are also mandatory.
Black History Festival NW
- Feb. 25-28
- Varying times
- Events and venues city wide
The mission of the Black History Festival NW is to raise awareness and celebrate culture through educational and uplifting events. As Black History Month comes to a close, the Black History Festival NW has a number of different events you can attend including a film festival aimed at showing Africa through the eyes of Africans.
Rose City Polar Plunge
- Feb. 26
- Various times
- Willamette Park
The race and plunge is back in person in 2022. The Polar Plunge is a chilling tradition for a good cause. The money raised goes to Special Olympics Oregon. So if participating in a run or jumping into frigid water – or both of those things for a good cause sound good to you, this is the event for you. You do need to preregister.
Tamales Festival “to go”
- Feb. 25-27
- 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Portland Mercado
There will be different kinds of tamales from all over Latin America available in one place at the Portland Mercado this weekend. While this is a to-go event, you can dine in if you’re following COVID protocols. But look, it’s going to be chilly this weekend and what sounds better than a chilly afternoon with a warm tamale?
PDX Craft Beer Fest
- Feb. 25-27
- Pine Street Market
If you’re into Portland’s rich beer culture, here’s an event for you. The Pine Street Taproom is hosting the PDX Craft Beer Fest. Tickets are $30 and they include a mug and 12 tasters. Pints will also be available for purchase. There is food available for purchase elsewhere in the Pine Street Market too.
More info and tickets
Hillsbrew Fest
- Feb. 25-27
- Varying times
- Wingspan Event and Conference Center
So, yes, you’re into beer but you’re not in Portland. That’s alright, the Hillsbrew Fest will be taking place this weekend in Hillsboro as well. It promises to bring beer lovers together to enjoy different styles of beer from 30 independent craft brewers from all over the state.
Portland Jazz Festival
- Feb. 25-26
- Various times
- Various venues
The PDX Jazz Festival will be ending this week and there are a few events left that are both ticketed and free. If you’re looking for some live music, there are a lot of options for you at an array of different venues. Some of the events are indoors, where masks are required.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
- Feb. 26-March 12
- Varying times
- Winningstad Theatre
This one is for the kiddos: A theatrical rendition of the beloved children’s book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and other books by Eric Carle like “Brown Bear, Brown Bear,” “Ten little Rubber Ducks,” and “The Very Lonely Firefly.” Tickets for this performance presented by the Oregon Children’s Theatre start at $15.