8 things to do around Portland this weekend

Whether you want to go to the movies, drink beer at home or celebrate local bookstores and record stores, there's something fun to do this weekend.

PORTLAND, Oregon — It's the last weekend in August, and it's lining up to be another beautiful summer weekend in Portland.

The end of August does not mean the end of summer (the season doesn't end until September 22), but it does mean it's the last weekend for some Oregon drive-in movies. It's also the weekend of Record Store Day and Independent Bookstore Day, so if you love supporting local businesses, this is an easy weekend to do it.

If you'd rather stay at home and drink beer, watch a movie premiere or just watch a bunch of movie trailers, we have that for you too!

Here are 8 things to do this weekend around Portland:

"Attend" the premiere for a movie shot in the Pacific Northwest

A writer and director from the Pacific Northwest is premiering a new short film shot entirely in the Pacific Northwest.

The movie is called, "In France Michelle is a Man's Name", and the world premiere is at Outfest, an LGBTQ film festival that usually takes place in Los Angeles. But this year, just like most other events, the festival is going virtual - which means all of us can watch it from anywhere, for 72 hours.

The film is about a transgender man, Michael, who returns home to rural Oregon after being estranged from his parents. In a short 12 minutes, the movie addresses important themes, including love and gender.

When: Through Saturday

Go to a drive-in movie

In Oregon, we're lucky to have a few permanent drive-in movie theaters in the state. But this summer, because the pandemic has forced regular movie theaters to remain closed, other venues have transformed their parking lots into temporary drive-ins.

For Oaks Park, this is the final weekend the Rose City Rollers' venue will operate as a drive-in theater. This Friday and Saturday they're showing Edward Scissorhands. Click the link below to see the other locations and what movie's they're showing.

Attend a backyard drink-a-long

Backyard Drink-A-Long Music event by ZZeppelin and 18 others on Saturday, August 29 2020 with 882 people interested and 96 people going. 9 posts in the discussion.

Do you miss the days of sitting at your favorite brewery, listening to live music as you drink a cold local beer? Now you can do the same thing, from home! Breweries around Portland are joining forces for the first-ever Backyard Drink-A-Long.

The event will be streamed live from seven different breweries at different times throughout the day, with musical performances at each one. Grab beer beforehand so you can cheers and donate to the virtual tip jar while you watch!

When: Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shop at Powell's on Independent Bookstore Day

This Saturday, August 29, is Independent Bookstore Day. In honor of the holiday, Powell's Books announced it will no longer sell books on Amazon marketplace.

Instead, it's easy to shop from the bookstore online or in person at the downtown store, which is back open with limited hours. There are safety measures in place, including limited occupancy, mandatory face coverings and hand sanitizer stations throughout the store.

And for the big day, Powell's is offering a discount code for 20% off, so you can stock up on more books to read in quarantine.

When: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Where: Powell's City of Books,

Head to a record store for Record Store Day

Record Store Day is Saturday, August 29. It's a day to celebrate vinyl records, indie retail and music lovers everywhere. There will be over 100 limited edition album releases, including 5 exclusive titles from Jackpot Records in Portland.

There will be safety measures in place, including limited capacity, required masks and hand sanitizer available. The Record Store Day releases will also be available on the Jackpot Record's website.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: 3574 SE Hawthorne Boulevard

Attend a vending machine book release party

Pix Pâtisserie, the French dessert shop on the east side of Portland, now has a cookbook! Pix owner Cheryl Wakerhauser has compiled her tiniest sweet and savory recipes into Petite Pâtisserie, including macarons, caramel mousse and a savory menu for high tea.

Since a normal book release party is not possible during the pandemic, Pix has created its own vending machine, filled with mini treats you can learn how to make in the book.

Stop by the shop to get some treats from the Pix-O-Matic and get your copy of the book, or buy the book online.

When: Through August 31

Where: Pix Pátisserie, 2225 E Burnside St.

Ride your motorcycle (or car, truck, van or scooter) around Oregon

Any Oregon Sunday is a group working on a documentary about adventure motorsports in Oregon, "specifically told through the lens of diverse womxn riders," reads the group's Instagram bio.

On Saturday, the group is hosting a Passport Fundraiser Ride from See See Motor Coffee in Northeast Portland, then ending up at See See's newest location in St. Johns with a socially distant open-air market. The fundraiser will help the documentary film be completed.

See See's is a motorcycle-themed coffee shop, so of course, motorcycles are welcome to participate, but so are cars, trucks, vans and scooters.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Starts at See See Motor Coffee, 1642 NE Sandy Boulevard

Get your passport in advance here

Watch movie trailers, because they're back!

Movie theaters have been closed for months (fun fact: The Oregonian reported this week that some movie theaters in Oregon are opening back up this weekend, but not in Portland), so we've all been at home watching everything available on all of the streaming platforms.

But we are finally seeing new movie trailers come out, "and it feels like the entertainment world is returning to normal," says KGW's nerd news reporter Destiny Johnson. She is very excited about the upcoming DC, Marvel and Netflix movies, so she put together a full list of recently released movie trailers that you can watch all weekend.