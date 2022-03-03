8 things to do this weekend in Portland | March 4-6

Looking for something fun to do in the Portland metro area this weekend? We have a list of events you won't want to miss.

Cascade Festival of African Films

Ends March 5

Virtual and in-person

Varying times

This weekend is the last weekend to catch some of the films in the 32nd Annual Cascade Festival of African Films. The Cascade Festival of African Films shows Africa through African lenses. Though Black History Month it showcased films by African directors from more than 18 nations, live interviews with filmmakers, community conversations and more.

SheBrew Festival

March 6

12 p.m.

Castaway Portland

SheBrew focuses on the women in craft beer, cider and mead. It is kicking off Women’s History Month with the festival, which celebrates women brewers and makers but is an inclusive event for people of all genders and ages honoring equality. Proceeds will go to the Humans Rights Campaign and Oregon Brew Crew. It’s an all-ages event but obviously, only people 21 and over will be able to consume alcohol.

High Tea at Abigail Hall

Sundays

Various times

Abigail Hall in the Woodlark Hotel

Abigail Hall in the Woodlark Hotel in downtown Portland is bringing back its High Tea service on Sundays. It was a limited run around the holidays last year, but it’s back by popular demand. For a flat fee you can pick out a vintage cup, some tea and have a plate of nibbles brought to you. For Women’s History Month, at night, the bar is serving 10 different cocktails inspired by women and a portion of the proceeds will go to a local women’s shelter. You’ll need a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination to attend events here.





Saturday Morning Cartoons

March 5

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The 4th Wall PDX

Remember the thrill of getting up early on a Saturday morning, opening a box of sugary no good for your cereal and plopping in front of the tv to watch Saturday morning cartoons? Well, The 4Th Wall PDX is recreating that experience for kiddos and kiddos at heart. Sugary cereal will be there for purchase and a big ol’ tv with cartoons is included. Proof of vaccination is required.

Portland Saturday Market

Saturdays

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

The Portland Saturday Market is back for its 48th season. It goes on March-December and it’s free to peruse. There are roughly 150 vendors offering all different kinds of local wares. Well-behaved pups are welcome.

Lunch & Soul with Tyrone Hendrix

March 5

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Alberta Street Pub

Looking for lunch and some live music? Alberta Street Pub is hosting Lunch & Soul with music from Tyrone Hendrix. There’s no cover for the show. Alberta Street Pub requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test that’s no older than 48 hours to enter any part of the pub, including the patio.

NAMI Dog Park Meet Up

March 5

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Gabriel Dog Park

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting a dog park meet-up for people with (or without!) dogs. It’s hard to deny that there are a lot of stressors in the world right now and if you’re looking for a lowkey social time you can join the NAMI community and get out of the house and chat. There’s no need to sign up in advance, just show up, meet some new people and watch some adorable dogs play.

Monster Jam

March 5-6

Various times

Moda Center