8 things to do this weekend in Portland | March 25-27

Stuff your face with some empanadas and plant some plants. There's something for everyone this weekend in Portland and we made you a handy list.

PORTLAND, Ore — Plant and seed swap at Zenger Farms

March 26



BIPOC hours 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. General hours 1 p.m.-3 p.m.



11741 SE Foster Rd, Portland



Would you be mad if we said spring has sprung? Look, we know that the Portland weather can sometimes put a damper on that but if you’re looking to usher in spring you should stop by Zenger Farm for its community plant and seed swap event. You’ll be able to get garden advice from pros, meet the chickens on the property, have lunch and of course, get some herb and vegetable starters and plants while mingling with other gardeners.



There is a BIPOC-only time slot to create a safe space for BIPOC gardeners, but everyone is invited to come during general hours. Drop-ins are welcome but registering online helps the farm know how many people they might feed.



Click here for info

Empanadas Festival at Portland Mercado

March 25-27



All day



7238 SE Foster Rd

Looking to eat some incredible little pockets of goodness and support local? Look no further than the Portland Mercado’s Empanadas Festival. It’s going on all weekend and 10 vendors are participating. Each vendor has its own menu of the empanadas they will be serving for the festival. You can call in and order or you can go to the Portland Mercado and eat, but the establishment is still requiring masks so be mindful.

Portland Saturday Market

March 26



10 a.m.-5 p.m.



98 SW Naito Pkwy

This is sort of a two-for-one because the Saturday Market is a great reason to get out and stretch your legs on a Saturday, but also the cherry blossoms have bloomed on the waterfront! The market is free to stroll, so here’s our big-brain suggestion: You place an order for some empanadas at the Portland Mercado and head out to the waterfront and make a day of it.

Three Little Pitties adoption event

March 26



2 p.m.-4 p.m.



930 SE Oak St, Portland

Join Three Little Pitties Rescue in the Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room this weekend to check out some adoptable furry friends. Three Little Pitties does an interview process to make sure that each potential adopter is matched with the right pet – it is not a first come, first serve sort of situation.

There are two big events going on at the Portland Expo Center this weekend.

The first of which is:

Portland Seafood and Wine Festival

March 25-26

Varying times

2060 N Marine Dr, Portland, Hall E

It is the 16th annual Portland Seafood and Wine Festival, and it is happening at the peak of Dungeness crab season, which seems like good news for seafood lovers out there. There will also be wine from more than 60 Oregon wineries, craft beer, cider and distilled spirits. It’s a family-friendly event that promises live entertainment, face paintings and of course food.

The second Expo Center event:

Portland Golf Show

March 25-27

Varying times

2060 N Marine Dr, Portland, Hall D

Golf lovers unite this weekend at the Portland Expo Center for a weekend full of checking out the latest gear, instructional seminars, golf fitness and more. There will be contests and fun tests of skill. There will be some of the game’s top teachers doing seminars, a free lessons area and a lounge area to grab a cold drink and watch some sports.



Makers Marketplace one year anniversary

March 26-27

12p.m.-5p.m.

2201 Lloyd Ctr, Portland, unit 1241

It is the one-year anniversary of the Makers Market. To celebrate, there will be a market set up inside of the Lloyd Center (in the old Ulta). At the market you can expect some of the city’s newest businesses, creatives and makers offering handmade goods like jewelry, crystals and precious stones, clothing, art and more. This is a free event for shoppers.

Saturday morning cartoons

March 26

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

1445 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland